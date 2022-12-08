Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sign off exclusive wedding reception invitation with nicknames Serena Williams was among 200 guests at the evening reception

The first episodes from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, have revealed the couple's personalised invitations to their private wedding reception.

A wedding invite is handed to some of your closest friends and family members, and the royals took the opportunity to make their exclusive evening ones as authentic as possible – including signing off with their nicknames.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan reveal unseen invitations to exclusive wedding party

"I'm looking at it through the lens of my friend, not a princess," tennis pro Serena Williams said of their relationship. "They as a couple are so tight and rely on each other so much and are each others best, best, best friends. I was just super excited," she added before the camera panned down her invite to their Frogmore House evening party.

Black letters were printed on a white background while watercolour paintings of green foliage and flowers decorated the edges. The message read: "Please join us for dinner and dancing, to celebrate our wedding. Saturday, 19th May 2018 7:30 o'clock. Frogmore House, Windsor Home Park. Love Haz & Meg xx."

The Duke and Duchess hosted their wedding reception at Frogmore House

The episode also shared a fleeting look at their official wedding invites which were made by Barnard and Westwood.

Kensington Palace previously tweeted a photo and shared a detailed look at the behind-the-scenes creation of the invites. The Tweet read: "Lottie Small, who recently completed her apprenticeship, printed all of the invitations in a process known as die stamping, on a machine from the 1930s that she affectionately nicknamed Maude."

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis were among the guests invited to the exclusive event

A video of Lottie at work was also posted, with the caption: "Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge."

The invitations follow many years of Royal tradition and have been made by @BarnardWestwood. They feature the Three-Feathered Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink.

The couple's official wedding invites were made by Barnard and Westwood

Harry and Meghan tied the knot at St George's Chapel before enjoying a lunchtime reception at St George's Hall, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth. Later that evening, the newlyweds were joined by 200 guests at their exclusive reception hosted by now-King Charles.

