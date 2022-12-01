Meghan Markle parties with Prince Harry in rebellious bridal gown in unseen wedding photo The royals were pictured dancing at their 2018 wedding reception

Several moments from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding on 19 May 2018 will stick in our minds forever, from the moment the Duchess walked down the aisle alone to the couple's first kiss as man and wife.

But very little is known about their wedding reception at Frogmore Hall in Windsor, and next to no photos have ever been released from inside the celebrations, until now. In the first trailer for their explosive new Netflix show, titled Harry & Meghan, the couple release several candid photos, including one of them partying with the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall on their big day.

The newlyweds held hands as they grinned at each other and twirled around the dancefloor surrounded by 200 of their loved ones.

Harry looked dapper in his tux, which he changed into after wearing his military uniform to the ceremony. Meanwhile, Meghan was also on her second outfit of the day, after swapping her Clare Waight Keller of Parisian fashion house Givenchy bateau neck gown for a gorgeous halterneck dress by Stella McCartney.

The couple's Netflix trailer shared a new look inside their wedding reception

With a shoulder-baring neckline and an open back, Meghan's more daring second wedding dress certainly showed more skin than what would have been deemed acceptable at her ceremony at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

As well as dancing, the evening also included an emotional speech from Harry's father, now-King Charles, plus a performance from Elton John.

Newlyweds Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan were pictured heading to Frogmore Hall following their ceremony

Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand noted that Charles "opened up about how moving it was to see his younger son become a husband" during the meaningful speech, and the authors described the declaration as a "move that elicited tears from the crowd".

The reception mood was then lifted when Elton sparked an impromptu sing-along in front of royal guests such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and A-listers like David and Victoria Beckham.

Meghan and Harry's enduring love story will be covered in more detail in the eye-opening new documentary, which is set to air next week. The couple signed their multi-year $100 million deal with Netflix back in 2020.

