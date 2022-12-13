Watch: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's engagement interview when they thought cameras were off The couple showed off their humour

Over three million people have tuned in to watch Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement interview since it aired back in 2017, but most will not have seen the outtakes – which is why we've found the unearthed clips.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their engagement in November 2017 after Harry surprised Meghan with a low-key garden proposal at their Kensington Palace home. They then sat down with BBC's Mishal Husain to talk all things weddings, including showing off her new trilogy engagement ring including Botswana diamonds and a rock from Princess Diana's collection.

But there were a couple of moments when the mics were off and the royals thought that the cameras weren't rolling. During those times, fans got a candid glimpse inside their goofy relationship away from the cameras which saw the couple feed off each other with inside jokes. Watch the hilarious clip that was never aired below…

King Charles' son and the former Suits actress have been sharing new details about their love story in their new Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. One of their confessions included elaborating on the proposal, which the couple previously suggested took place while they were cooking roast during a wholesome Sunday afternoon.

The Duke and Duchess announced their engagement in 2017

Sharing the whole story of the intimate moment at Nottingham Cottage, Harry began: "I wanted to do it earlier. Because I had to ask permission from my grandmother, I couldn't do it outside of the UK. I did pop a bottle of champagne while she was roasting a chicken and that kind of slightly gave the game away.

"She was like, 'You never drink champagne, what's the occasion?' And I was like, 'I don't know, I just had it like, lying around, whatever,'" Harry joked, and Meghan laughed: "It was a magnum!"

Harry gave her a trilogy ring with diamonds from Princess Diana's collection

He then set up a secret picnic blanket outside surrounded by electric candles and white flowers. Although he warned Meghan "not to peek" while he prepared the proposal location, a clip showed the former Suits actress excitedly whispering to her friend over the phone: "Oh my God, Jess. It's happening!"

"In the little walled garden, overlooked by the staff flats, I got 15 of those electric candles," Harry explained. A photo showed the royal on one knee holding a ring box in one hand, and Meghan's pet dog Guy with the other.

