Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'snug' home near royal in-laws

Before buying their £11million mansion in LA, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle lived in several royal residences in the UK, including the modest Nottingham Cottage on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

SEE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family home is a fully-fledged hotel

With the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Apartment 1A, the Prince and Princess of Kent in Apartment 10, and even Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Ivy Cottage for a short time, the couple had plenty of fellow royals on their doorstep.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex resided in the two-bedroom house, nicknamed "Nott Cott", before they got married on 19 May 2018, and later moved to Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle in 2019.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle film interview inside Nottingham Cottage

So what's it like inside? It may not have the nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms that their current home boasts, but the home – which was often described as "snug" – is beautiful. See what we know…

After announcing their engagement, the royals gave their first and only interview from the cottage with BBC News. They sat inside the home on a large cream sofa, furnished with brown and cream palm print cushions.

READ: Meghan Markle's £1.48m former home with ex is nothing like Prince Harry's houses

MORE: Meghan Markle's bedrooms revealed: see where she lived during her early thirties

Harry and Meghan's engagement photocall at Kensington Palace in 2018

The walls were decorated with large white panels and a sash window was seen behind them, in front of which there was a large green floor plant with white flowers. The window seemed to overlook the garden. At one side, there was also a wooden dresser, where Harry and Meghan had positioned a lamp with a metallic gold base and a cream shade.

The home is believed to have two reception rooms, a small kitchen, bathroom and garden, and was designed by Sir Christopher Wren. Prince Harry was also thought to have installed a hammock in the garden.

Nottingham Cottage is located within Kensington Palace

Harry lived at the home alone after he left the Army, but moved out in 2011 so that his elder brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton could have it as their first marital home before moving to Anmer Hall in Norfolk. Shortly after in 2013, Harry moved back in and stayed there until moving to Frogmore Cottage with Meghan.

Nottingham Cottage was previously occupied by Princess Diana's sister Lady Jane Fellowes and her husband Sir Robert Fellowes, the Queen's former secretary.

RELATED: Meghan Markle's signature interior tricks at LA home revealed

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.