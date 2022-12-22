Amy Robach hinted at marriage difficulties months before T.J. Holmes relationship The GMA3 co-stars are on hiatus from the show

Amy Robach discussed difficulties in her marriage to Andrew Shue six months before her relationship with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes was revealed.

The news anchor – who also revealed she and Andrew had their first fight on their wedding night – admitted in an interview on The Doctors' TV show that the couple's children were "way better at getting along" than they were.

Amy has two daughters from her marriage to Tim McIntosh, Ava and Annie. Andrew, meanwhile, has three sons, Nate, Aiden, and Wyatt from his marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

"We saw them coupling up and pairing up and leaning on each other and laughing, and honestly, there were a couple of fights between or among the kids but not many – the fights were between us, not between the kids," Amy explained.

Amy also admitted that a lack of communication between her and Andrew led to arguments.

"Someone told me one time, 'Opposites attract and then they attack', and that is exactly what happened," she said.

Amy and Andrew met in 2009

"Our first fight was on our wedding night, we'd never even fought, we were madly in love and then… unfortunately, it was really about communication."

Amy and T.J.'s romance was made public when the Daily Mail posted photos of them on vacation together. The images showed T.J. with his hand on Amy's bottom, and they were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

The new couple has since been put on hiatus from GMA3 while ABC decides how to deal with their affair.

Amy and T.J.'s relationship was revealed in December

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced the company's decision to remove Amy and T.J. from their positions in an editorial call a couple of weeks ago and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Kim confirmed that the two hosts would be taken off the air while they figure out the next stage.

