Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

Amy Robach is in the throes of a new relationship after her affair with GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes came to light earlier this month.

While it seems that her 12-year marriage to Andrew Shue has now come to an end, it was only six months ago that she admitted the couple began fighting on their wedding night back in 2010. Amy told The Doctors' TV show about how at first, she and Andrew attracted as opposites, but then they "attacked" – watch the insightful admission in the video below…

The couple wed just ten months after meeting at a book signing in 2009, and Amy revealed that it was difficult for her and Andrew to trust each other, especially when it came to their kids.

"A lot of it became about communication with each other, trusting each other – you had my back, I had your back – and that by doing so we would make the best decision for the kids together," she explained.

"I think it was hard to trust each other to make decisions for our kids."

Despite Amy admitting that "almost all of our disagreements were over parenting", she did also state that the easiest part of her relationship with Andrew was blending their families together.

Amy and Andrew wed in 2010

Do Amy Robach and Andrew Shue have children?

Amy has two daughters from her marriage to Tim McIntosh, Ava and Annie. Andrew, meanwhile, has three sons, Nate, Aiden, and Wyatt from his marriage to Jennifer Hageney.

"That was the one thing that was easy, actually, and I think that's why we were willing to jump into marriage so quickly," Amy confessed. "We knew we were madly in love with each other, but our kids got along really well.

"We had, I think, a fortunate dynamic of Andrew having boys and me having girls, so they got to have sisters for the first time and my daughters got to have brothers for the first time. So, I think the competitiveness that might intrinsically be there if you had the same sex was not there."

Amy and Andrew had a blended family

Explaining their new family dynamic, Amy added: "We saw them coupling up and pairing up and leaning on each other and laughing, and honestly, there were a couple of fights between or among the kids but not many – the fights were between us, not between the kids."

Amy admitted that hers and Andrew's children were "way better at getting along" than they were. "We were learning from them and how willing they were to accept each other and to work with each other and to make changes in their life," Amy revealed.

"It's a very different house when you throw in boys or then you throw in girls – the girls are louder, and the boys were messier," she added.

Amy and T.J. Holmes' relationship was revealed in December

Explaining how they overcame their differences, Andrew revealed that he and Amy began working as a team. "When you've been on your own as a parent with your kids, you become a team and you're so tight in that, in your survival mode," he said.

"Now, all of a sudden you bring the family together and you've got to create a new team. The parents at the top have to be a team, it can't be the one parent with the kids."

And despite their wedding night fight, Amy revealed that she and Andrew reconciled on their honeymoon and the couple went on to enjoy over a decade of marriage before news of her relationship with T.J. was revealed.

