Exclusive: T.J. Holmes breaks silence on ‘quiet and private’ Amy Robach wedding plans

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach confirmed their engagement earlier in October 2025, but don't expect too many further updates from the pair. "We are not trying to make announcements," T.J. tells HELLO!, admitting that they are "quite frankly, trying to be quiet and live our lives and be happy".

The former GMA3: What You Need to Know anchors announced their engagement on their Amy & T.J. podcast. Their romance went public in fall 2022 when they were infamously pictured together, resulting in the assumption that they were having an affair, and the subsequent internal investigation by ABC.

© Billboard via Getty Images T. J. Holmes and Amy Robach became engaged earlier in 2025

However, both had ended their respective marriages, but the news was not common knowledge.

That experience has colored their actions, and they tell HELLO! that "the only reason people know we're engaged now is that we felt we had to run out and tell people before somebody else did, and that was it".

© ABC via Getty Images GMA3: What You Need to Know was hosted by T.J. and Amy

"We are not trying to let everybody in. We're just trying to go about our lives," says T.J. "We don't have plans. We literally are living our lives and happy and quiet and private, and it's been wonderful. So as far as the wedding plans go, you will hear about the wedding plans probably two years after the wedding took place!"

Announcing their engagement, Amy revealed T.J had proposed four weeks prior, with T.J adding: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

© Getty Images Amy had been "dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could", quipped T.J.

T.J then quipped that Amy had been "dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could, and nobody said a word".

Talking with HELLO! at iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2025 at Intuit Dome on December 5, the couple also addressed stepping back into the spotlight, with T.J giving a two-word answer when he addressed reports that they "per chance" may be returning to TV with CBS.

"Per chance," he quipped back.

© Billboard via Getty Images Close up of Amy's engagement ring

Amid the scrutiny in early 2023, they were let go from GMA3; on January 27, a statement from ABC was released. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

Amy is mom to Ava, 22, and Annalise, 19, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Tim McIntosh, while T.J. is a proud father to kids Jaiden and Sabine.

© Instagram Amy and T.J. haeve been together for over 3 years

"We have talked more lately about having kids," T.J once shared with listeners, admitting that it's usually him who steers the conversation, but Amy is not as keen.

"We did talk about it on the podcast," she told Parade. "No, we haven't [given it more thought], and we're not going to take it a step further. It's one of those moments where, when you find the person who you want to spend the rest of your life with, no matter how old you are and perhaps what you're capable of doing, I think it's a biological desire."