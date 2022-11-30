GMA stars Amy Robach and TJ Holmes delete Instagram accounts amid affair claims

Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have deleted their social media presence amid reports they have fallen in love.

Hours after Page Six reported their affair began in March when they began training for the New York City marathon together, both of the anchors removed their Instagram pages.

The pair are reported to have fallen in love over 2022

The publication claimed that they were spotted "canoodling" in May, and one staff members on the ABC series alleged that they "were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret".

The pair completed the 26.2 miles in early November, starting off in Staten Island and finishing off in Central Park. They ran side-by-side, and posed together at the finish line.

The Daily Mail , who broke the news, published pictures of the pair in Upstate New York for a romantic weekend getaway two weeks before Thanksgiving. In the pictures T.J. could be seen grabbing Amy's bottom as they remoed groceries from the car.

The publication alleged that both Amy and T.J. split from their respective partners in August.

The two have worked together for years

Amy's husband is actor, Andrew Shue, and she has two daughters, Annie and Ava, from her former marriage to Tim McIntosh. T.J tied the knot with his wife, Marilee Fiebig, in 2010 and they have a daughter, Sabine. T.J. is also father to two other children, daughter Brianna, and son Jaiden.

In 2021 it emerged that the pair had become running partners when Amy shared a series of photos on Instagram of them heading off for a jog.

"Got another running partner," she captioned the image of them back-to-back in their sweats.

Her fans loved seeing them getting along in real life and wrote: "I love this so much. Congrats to the best anchor partnership on any show - and of course with Dr. Ashton."