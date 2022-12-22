Queen Maxima just wore a sparkling wedding dress for royal Christmas photo - wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 51, joined her husband King Willem-Alexander, 55, and their three children to pose for the annual royal Christmas card, but this year she looked extra special.

Instead of donning festive red or green colours, the mother-of-three opted for a wintery silver gown from bridal designer Elie Saab. The Grecian design features a caped, one-shouldered silhouette with a fitted waist and a flowing skirt covered in a delicate shimmer. The elegant white colourway retails for £5,100 and we're not surprised to see the show-stopping dress has already sold out.

When it's back in stock, it would make the perfect dress for unconventional brides this festive season and beyond. After all, who doesn't love a sparkly wedding dress?

Maxima paired her silver gown with round earrings, a matching necklace and a sparkly bracelet, adding the final touches to her Christmas party outfit by styling her blonde hair in Hollywood curls.

Bridal and bridesmaid dresses featured in the Netherlands royal Christmas card

Her husband looked dapper in a black tux while their three daughters opted for equally glamorous gowns. Following her mother's lead, Princess Ariane, 15, wore a one-shouldered polka dot Missoni dress and Princess Alexia, 17, chose a similar asymmetrical, long-sleeved frock from high street store Zara. Catharina-Amalia, 19, was the only one to not model the Grecian style, instead opting for a forest green maxi bridesmaid dress from ASOS.

Next to the family photo, which was shared on Instagram, the royals wrote in their Christmas card: "Have a blessed Christmas and a healthy and prosperous 2023. Merry Christmas and a healthy and prosperous new year."

Maxima and Willem got married in 2002

They signed off the message with: "Many thanks for the heartwarming wishes we received from you. - WA and Máxima."

Maxima and Willem - who recently celebrated their 20th anniversary - announced their engagement on 30 March 2001. The then-Prince of Orange presented his bride-to-be with an impressive white gold engagement ring with an oval orange diamond at the centre flanked by two emerald-cut diamonds – a subtle nod to the national colour of the Netherlands.

They got married on 2 February 2002 with Maxima opting for a beautiful gown by Valentino, complete with a cowl neckline and three-quarter sleeves and a stunning 16.4ft lace train, while the Prince wore the full Captain in the Royal Netherlands Navy uniform.

