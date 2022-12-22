Drew Barrymore's candid confession on marriage: 'I can't take it again' The Drew Barrymore Show host has already been married three times

Drew Barrymore has made her views on marriage very clear over the past few years, after divorcing exes Jeremy Thomas in 1995, Tom Green in 2002 and Will Kopelman in 2016.

Despite having walked down the aisle three times, the Charlie's Angels star admitted, "I don't feel like I can take it again," if she experiences another marriage breakdown. In April, Drew and her co-host Ross Mathews were discussing Kaley Cuoco's confession that she didn't plan to tie the knot again, a decision that Drew fully supported. When Ross asked what would happen if she changed her mind, Drew explained her firm position on the matter.

"It's not that you're not a romantic anymore, or that you judge other people, and you don't want to be at their weddings… it's almost like you realize you're not good at this thing, and you don't want to try it anymore," she said.

"If you break-up, you break-up, it's not the world's biggest deal, but divorce feels like such a… I don't feel like I can take it again."

Drew and her first husband Jeremy got divorced in 1995

The 50 First Dates actress also reiterated her opinion during an interview with People. She explained that she is still open to the idea of falling in love, but when it comes to saying 'I do', she said: "Never. Never, never, never.

"I will never get married again! And I also believe people should not say the word 'never,' and I will never, with a capital N-E-V-E-R, never get married.

"I never want to be entwined with someone like that again ever. You break up, and you move on. You get divorced, and it’s just so different."

Drew went on to explain that she thinks marriage is an outdated concept that doesn't always work in the modern day. "I love that we are trying to hold on to an institution that [started] when the closest person to you for companionship was a three-day horse ride away and your life span was 30 years."

The actress was married to Tom Green from 2001 until 2002

The Charlie's Angels star told People that she is still open to meeting someone. "It doesn't mean that maybe I wouldn't like to meet someone, especially when my kids go off to college.

"Or a year from now, I could be totally in love. I'm open to it; I'm not seeking it. My cup runneth over. I have so much love in my life."

Drew was married to her first husband Jeremy Thomas from 1994 until 1995, and later tied the knot with actor Tom Green in 2001, but the couple got divorced just a year later in 2002. From 2012 to 2016, she was married to Will Kopelman, with whom she continues to co-parent her two daughters, Olive and Frankie.

Drew shares two children with Will Kopelman

The star previously opened up about the heartwarming moment she reunited with her ex-husband, Tom. Appearing on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, Drew said: "The thing that I love about Tom was that he was one of the first people to put a camera on his life, when it was giant camcorder, all his stuff was on VHS.

"It's what gave me the idea, I just said, 'Would you want to reconnect, I feel like it's been a long time? I would just like to honour what you did, you broke down all those doors, and I would love to have it as an excuse for us to say hello?'"

