Avril Lavigne discusses whirlwind wedding and divorce with ex-husbands The singer has been married twice

Avril Lavigne has been happily engaged to Mod Sun since he popped the question in Paris in March 2022, but the singer has previously been married twice.

The 38-year-old wed Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley in 2006, but they were only married for three years before they split. She went on to tie the knot with Nickelback star Chad Kroeger in 2013 but their marriage ended after two years. Avril previously confessed she was a hopeless romantic, saying: "I love love," and opened up about her two weddings and divorces. "The way I looked at it is I married my long-terms," she told Billboard.

WATCH: Inside Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's love story

Reminiscing to when she was 16 years old, one year before she met her first husband, she said: "I remember being in New York and realizing, 'Oh, I can meet someone and tell what kind of person they are.' I mean, that’s what I do with my music. I'm very sensitive and hyper aware."

This intuition could explain why she is a good judge of character and speaks so fondly of both of her ex-husbands. The Complicated hitmaker met "good Canadian guy" Deryck in 2002, and he went on to pop the question during one of her tour stops.

Avril and Deryck were married from 2006 to 2009

They had a traditional white wedding at a private estate in Montecito in 2006, and despite their split, they remained friends.

Her second relationship progressed very quickly, with just one month between starting to work with Chad in July 2012 and him proposing with "a 14-carat ring." Recalling their meeting in the recording studio, she told People: "We bonded like crazy. It was like we’d known each other forever."

Avril and her second husband Chad had a gothic wedding in 2013

After just two days, they got matching tattoos that read: 'Vivre le moment present' meaning, 'Live in the present moment.' That's exactly the motto they lived by, as they had a gothic wedding at a castle in July 2013.

Announcing their split, Avril said: "We are still, and forever will be, the best of friends, and will always care deeply for each other."

The singer got engaged to Mod Sun in France in March 2022

Fast forward to 2022 and Avril is planning her third wedding with fellow punk rocker Mod Sun, whom she also met through work. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021, five months after she told People: "[We] had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He's an incredible artist and producer."

He proposed with a custom-designed, heart-shaped ring set from XIV Karats in what she described as "the most perfect, romantic proposal" on a boat in the Seine River.

