Cameron Diaz reveals pregnant Drew Barrymore's role in first date with Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden are not ones to publicise their relationship, but the actress made a rare confession about their first date – and revealed how her close friend Drew Barrymore was involved.

The Charlie's Angels star was preparing to show off her cooking skills during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday when Drew brought up the very beginning of Cameron's romance with Good Charlotte frontman Benji.

"We get home from this two-day immersive course on northern and southern cooking and you are about to go on a date with Benji," she began, so it makes sense that Cameron wanted to show off some of the skills she had learnt!

"We had talked about it all weekend and I drove you to a grocery store," Drew continued, "so pregnant I don't believe I went into the store, I stayed in the car. You went inside, and what was the dish you made him that night? I’m gonna let you tell it, I remember it clear as day."

Drew took Cameron food shopping ahead of her first date with Benji

"Mediterranean lamb chops, some couscous, and some broccoli and sautéed zucchini," Cameron responded, before admitting her secret ingredient: "I put shallot gold inside the couscous."

Benji was clearly impressed with the Knight and Day star's romantic meal, as they went on to get married after a seventh-month relationship at their Beverly Hills home back in 2015.

"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," Cameron previously told radio host Andy Cohen. "Had a little party in our backyard on the tennis court and yeah. Otherwise it would have been something else."

The actress has been spotted wearing her sparkling engagement ring

However, their wedding guests – including the likes of Christina Applegate and Gwyneth Paltrow – were left laughing after a mishap with the rings. According to the MailOnline, Cameron and Benji's five-year-old ring bearer Sparrow Madden, the son of Benji's twin brother Joel and Nicole Richie, dropped one of the couple's wedding bands, resulting in the groom and best man searching on their hands and knees.

And that wasn't the only mishap – the lights also reportedly went out just seconds before Cameron was due to make her entrance.

