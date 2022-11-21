Inside Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda and Clive Owen's rustic wedding and 'really tough' split The couple met when Amanda was 21

Our Yorkshire Farm fans were saddened to hear that Amanda, 48, and Clive Owen, 68, had split following 22 years of marriage in June 2022.

MORE: Strictly's Will Mellor's bride Michelle wows in shoulder-baring wedding dress

The couple – who share nine children – have kept details about their wedding day private over the years, but with the couple starring together on their hit Chanel 5 show, their split was much more public. Amanda recently opened up about dealing with the breakdown of their relationship in front of the cameras, describing it as "really tough." See everything you need to know…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen stuns fans with a heartwarming birth video

The couple met in 1995 when Amanda was 21 and Clive was 42. Despite their 21-year age gap, divorced father-of-two Clive admitted he was immediately "taken with her" when the shepherdess visited Ravenseat Farm, while she thought their relationship was more of a "slow burn."

Amanda said on The Poet Laureate Has Gone To His Shed podcast: "It was a slow burn thing. We kind of got to know each other. We made friends first then went out a little bit together.

DISCOVER: Mike Tindall's rebellious royal wedding ring is just like Prince Harry's

RELATED: Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is Princess Kate's double in regal wedding dress

The former couple, who have a 21-year age gap, met at Ravenseat Farm in 1995

"With us both coming from non-farming backgrounds we were kind of peas in a pod really but we didn't know that at the time."

They went on to tie the knot five years later, and one unearthed wedding photo shows off Amanda's unconventional bridal gown.

Instead of wearing traditional bridal white, Amanda chose a unique off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a multi-coloured floral print, which she teamed with a veil, long satin gloves and a dark necklace.

Amanda and Clive Owen share nine children

The pair posed next to their beloved horses, with Clive donning a patterned waistcoat, black suit jacket and a cravat. The couple built a large family over the following years, and they are now proud parents to nine children: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and Nancy.

The first signs that they were having relationship problems came in November 2021 when Amanda and Clive candidly discussed a "rocky patch" in their marriage. In a statement released via PA, they said: "Just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains," and added: "We've never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through."

Unfortunately, they confirmed their split the following June, with Amanda writing on her Instagram Stories: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

The Our Yorkshire Farm stars continue to co-parent their kids. Pictured above with daughter Raven

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

She finished by adding: "We would like to thank everyone for their support and would ask that the media please respect our privacy as we work through this difficult time. Amanda & Clive Owen."

They have continued to work together on the farm and co-parent their kids - including reuniting for Raven's Univesity graduation - but Amanda discussed how she feels post-split during an appearance on Lorraine.

"It is really tough and it is a really difficult aspect of it to get across," she told Christine Lampard. "But when you do reality [TV] it has to be just that. That means it covers the ups and downs and that can be on any level."

Speaking about dealing with day-to-day life, she continued: "Obviously there is a whole raft of things to do – nine children, a whole heap of animals. We are just working away same as before."

MORE: Inside Princess Beatrice's ultra-secret wedding with Edoardo: Loaned gown, stepson's role and more