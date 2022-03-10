6 unmissable wedding photos of The One Show hosts: From Alex Jones to Ronan Keating How beautiful were their big days?

While The One Show star Gethin Jones is still assumed to be single, many of his current and former co-hosts are happily married – and some have even shared pictures and details of their big days.

MORE: Alex Jones shows off dazzling engagement ring just like Princess Beatrice's

From former presenter Matt Baker's rarely-seen nuptials to Alex Jones' "spectacular" celebrations, join us on a trip down memory lane as we look back at their gorgeous wedding photos…

Loading the player...

WATCH: The One Show stars' magical wedding photos

Ronan Keating

The couple tied the knot overlooking the Scottish coast

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm had a beautiful outdoor ceremony within the grounds of Archerfield in East Lothian overlooking the Scottish coast on 17 August 2015. It was a family affair, with Ronan's son Jack acting as best man and daughters Missy and Ali as maid of honour and flower girl.

Storm looked incredible in a bespoke Chantilly lace embroidered dress designed by Australian Steven Khalil. She told HELLO!: "I got measured in London, sent him photos and details of fabrics I liked, he sent me a sketch and then created it. I only tried it on for the first time a couple of weeks before the wedding and it fitted perfectly."

Christine Lampard

Christine and Frank Lampard had a church wedding

Nee-Christine Bleakley and footballer Frank Lampard tied the knot on 20 December 2015 in Knightsbridge, London. The event was attended by close friends and family including Harry Redknapp, Ant and Dec, and Holly Willoughby. Christine wore a long-sleeved lace gown designed by Suzanne Neville.

RELATED: Christine Lampard's £120k diamond engagement ring she doesn't always wear

SHOP: 17 best bridal hair accessories to elevate your wedding outfit: From vintage to boho

Matt Baker

The pair marked their 16th wedding anniversary with throwback photos

Matt Baker and his wife Nicola Mooney said 'I do' in 2004. The Countryfile star shared a rare snap from their big day in honour of their 16th anniversary with the caption, "16 years ago I married my soulmate and love of my life, it's been 23 years of happiness since we said hello!"

Alex Jones

Alex Jones married in 2015

On New Year's Eve in 2015, Alex Jones married her husband Charlie Thomson in a magical winter wedding in Alex's home country Cardiff, Wales. The big day was covered exclusively by HELLO!, with Alex commenting, "It was spectacular. Everyone says it's the best day of your life and it just exceeded my expectations. I enjoyed every single second." Alex sported a stunning Sassi Holford gown.

RELATED: 12 Dancing on Ice stars' stunning wedding photos: Holly Willoughby, Oti Mabuse & more

MORE: Alex Jones' incredible family home revealed - see inside

Angela Scanlon

Angela has shared glimpses inside her wedding day

Irish presenter Angela Scanlon married business entrepreneur Roy Horgan in Wicklow in June 2014. The bride wore a custom-made dress by Irish designer Sorcha O'Raghallaigh complete with a gold top. She has since shared a couple of snaps from their big day, including one on their fourth anniversary as she wrote, "4 years ago today, I married this absolute nugget of a human under a tree with all our favourite people heckling. The kindest, smartest, most stubborn man I know. The yin to my yang. The steak to my tofu (or something). My world x."

Angellica Bell

Angellica Bell married Michael Underwood at the Trump SoHo hotel in NY

Angellica Bell first married Stuart Armory in 2007, before going their separate ways in 2008. She tied the knot with fellow TV presenter Michael Underwood on Christmas Eve of 2010, and the couple have been together ever since. Their nuptials were held in the penthouse suite at the top of the Trump SoHo hotel in New York, where Angellica rocked a 20s-style gown from an independent designer. They chose a destination wedding after Michael proposed in the same city.

SEE: 23 gorgeous celebrity bridesmaid dresses: Pippa Middleton, Frankie Bridge and more

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.