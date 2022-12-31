Brooklyn Beckham makes dramatic confession about marriage to Nicola Peltz The couple tied the knot back in April

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoyed one of the most star-studded events of the year for their wedding back in April, but it appears the groom had some nerves over the nuptials.

Speaking to Interview magazine, the son of David and Victoria Beckham revealed that he was nervous that his bride-to-be would decide against marrying him. "I was a little bit nervous. Actually, I was very nervous," he confessed. "Right before, I was like, 'Oh my god, what if she doesn't walk down?!' So I was on my guard: 'I'm marrying my best friend, what if she doesn’t want to?'"

He continued: "But I walked down and as soon as she came out, I bursted [sic] out crying. It was an amazing day. Marrying your best friend is the best thing you can do.

"Find the person that makes you a better person and wife them up. Finding the right person changes your life and makes it 100 times better."

Brooklyn also shared that he loved cooking for members of his family, but confessed that it was logistically difficult with them all living in the UK, but had catered meals with Nicola's friends and family.

The eldest of the Beckham children will no doubt be cooking up a New Year's Eve feast to remember for friends after spending Christmas Eve with his new bride's family.

Brooklyn and Nicola will be preparing to welcome 2023 in

The pair headed to Florida for the event, which would've been warmer than at the Beckham's Cotswold home.

In a series of photos shared with her 2.7 million followers on Instagram, Nicola shared photos of her holiday celebrations with the caption, "Merry Christmas Eve sending all my love to you and your family."

The 27-year-old who is winning acclaim for her portrayal of Dorothy Stratten in Hulu's limited series Welcome to Chippendales kept to her newfound Glam-Goth aesthetic.

Nicola opted for a chiffon Bardot neckline black top, with lace detailing and flouncy ruffle trimmed with feathers. She paired the top with tight black trousers and festive red nail polish. Minimal makeup and gold bangles finished off the ensemble.

