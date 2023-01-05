Why Princess Kate's iconic wedding dress was such a big gamble The Princess of Wales' Alexander McQueen gown was a huge investment

The Princess of Wales had a lot of pressure when it came to choosing her wedding dress – after all, can you imagine having not just your friends and family but the eyes of the world watching your every move?

Princess Kate looked ethereal as she married Prince William at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011. She was pictured arriving in a black car alongside her father Michael Middleton wearing a striking Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen gown, complete with a V-neck, long lace sleeves, a fitted Victorian bodice, signature padding on the hips and an eight-foot train.

But it wasn't just getting William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's approval, and winning over the hearts of the nation, that was weighing on her mind. Princess Kate also had to take into consideration the major financial investment the gown would be for her parents Carole and Michael, who footed the bill.

The Middletons reportedly invested a whopping £250,000 on the elegant lace dress – so it makes sense that Kate wanted to pay tribute to her family with her outfit. The royal bride added a touch of sparkle with her Robinson Pelham earrings, which were a gift from her parents and designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms, as well as a Cartier halo tiara which was originally gifted to Queen Elizabeth on her 18th birthday.

Princess Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton reportedly purchased her wedding dress

Speaking of the secret making of the iconic dress, which features images of roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks, embroiderer Amanda Ewing said: "We knew who it was for, but it was very secret – we had net curtains up, and cleaners were not allowed into the room and the code on the door was changed.

She added: "It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The royal bride wore a Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen gown

Princess Kate's wedding dress, although undeniably impressive, was not actually the most expensive royal bridal gown. European royal Queen Letizia of Spain spared no expense when it came to her big day with King Felipe in 2004, stepping out in a wedding dress worth £6 million.

Designed by royal couturier Manuel Pertegaz, Letizia's show-stopping dress featured a four-and-a-half metre-long train, long sleeves, a high-standing collar and embroidery woven into the silk using gold thread. Real, of course.

