Why Peter Crouch moved surprise private island wedding with Abbey Clancy – exclusive

Abbey Clancy has admitted that Peter Crouch was forced to do a "big shuffle" with his surprise vow renewal – in particular, the date.

The model, 36, and the former footballer, 41 – who are now proud parents to Sophia, 11, Liberty, seven, Johnny, five, and three-year-old Jack – initially got married in 2011 and had hoped to host a second wedding celebration to mark their tenth anniversary. After the coronavirus lockdown squashed their plans, Peter took matters into his own hands and organised a stunning beachside ceremony on a private island in the Maldives during their family holiday.

So why, after all of that forward-planning, did Peter move forward the date one day? During an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Abbey explained: "Pete said he actually planned it for the 18th [December] but he had to do a big shuffle round and rearrange for the 17th, because he hadn’t realised it would have been on the same day as the World Cup final."

Considering Peter's sporting career, it's not surprising that he wanted to make the time to watch Argentina and France go head-to-head in Qatar.

Peter organised a surprise vow renewal on 17 December, one day before the World Cup final. Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

Regardless of the date, Abbey said she enjoyed a stress-free wedding, unlike her original June 2011 nuptials. "When I got married the first time around, I was so stressed planning everything, with the politics and the logistics. You're worried about everyone else having a good time," she said.

"But the fact that this was a surprise meant I was able to arrive and enjoy the whole day. It was so relaxed and chilled. It took all the stress away."

The couple celebrated with their friends and family, including their four children. Photo: Karis Kennedy and Jack Kennedy

Surrounded by their close family and friends, who were all dressed in bridal white, the couple renewed their vows at the Anantara Dhigu Maldives Resort under an arch of white roses from their original June 2011 wedding. Abbey looked striking in a sheer lace wedding dress made by family friend and dressmaker Sylvia, which Peter said left him with "butterflies as she walked down the aisle."

On the subject of the surprise ceremony, which Peter had pulled off with the help of her sister Elle, she said: "I normally organise everything, so to think I wasn’t actually needed to make it run smoothly was a bit of a shock.

"Pete’s quite romantic at heart; he has definitely earned himself brownie points for the next few years."

