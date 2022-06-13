Princess Sofia's ethereal bridal gown has major similarities to Kate Middleton's

Seven years ago, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden said 'I do' at the royal chapel in Stockholm, and fans may have spotted that the bride's wedding dress was very similar to another royal.

Created by Swedish designer Ida Sjöstedt, Sofia's bridal outfit featured a modest V-neckline with scalloped lace edges, a flattering A-line skirt and a hand-stitched train. Perhaps most notably, it also boasted intricate couture lace made by José María Ruiz with Kate Middleton-esque long lace sleeves.

Most expensive royal weddings revealed

Four years before the Swedish royals exchanged vows on 13 June 2015, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a similar gown designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. While Kate's lace sleeves are now seen as iconic, royal brides have been sporting sleeved gowns for many years due to the modesty required at a church wedding – Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco and Lady Gabriella Windsor also chose similar styles.

Princess Sofia's accessories were also suitably regal, as she wore a sweeping bridal veil, emerald tiara and delicate diamond drop earrings. She also clutched a beautiful bouquet of peach-coloured roses.

Princess Sofia looked breathtaking

The lovebirds were joined by family, friends and a host of royal guests from around the world. Following their emotional ceremony, they celebrated their nuptials with a carriage ride through the streets of the capital and a lavish reception, complete with dinner and dancing that continued long into the night.

Kate Middleton wore long lace sleeves for her 2011 wedding

On their five-year anniversary, the couple took to Instagram to share some never-before-seen photographs and they wrote: "Sometimes every person comes to a decisive choice; a choice that determines one's future and is about who one is and above all, who one wants to be. And often it takes courage. Courage not to choose the easy path just because it is easy, without courage to stay on the hard road because it's right."

The royals enjoyed a reception with friends and family

Prince Carl Philip's marriage proposal came as a complete surprise to Sofia. The then 35-year-old popped the question in the morning - something of a shock to Sofia as she said she is usually the first to wake.

Talking about the proposal later, he showed that even Princes get butterflies when they propose. "I was nervous," the royal said of the proposal. "I woke up several times the night before, I don't know if Sofia noticed. I wanted it to be a surprise."

They have since welcomed three children: Prince Alexander, six, Prince Gabriel, four, and Prince Julian, one.

