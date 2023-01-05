11 celebrity weddings to look forward to in 2023: Kate Hudson, Perrie Edwards & more From MIC stars to Hollywood actors, here’s a comprehensive list of the hottest celebrity weddings to watch out for this year

Following a record number of weddings last year, the wedding industry continues to boom following its covid crash. It seems that 2023 is the year to get married with some of the hottest celebrities choosing to tie the knot from Hollywood star Megan Fox to Made in Chelsea favourite Jamie Laing.

We can’t wait to see what kind of dress Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards chooses when she marries Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain or what spectacular venue Glass Onion actress Kate Hudson will decide upon when she finally weds fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Which 2023 celebrity wedding are you most excited to see?

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

After six years with Liverpool footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Perrie Edwards shared on Instagram last June that she said yes to "the love of my life". It is believed that the Little Mix singer's engagement ring could be worth up to £500k! The happy couple welcomed their son Axel in August 2021 and look very happy together.

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

Glass Onion’s Kate Hudson got engaged to long-term boyfriend Danny Fujikawa in September 2021, but she is yet to walk down the aisle. Having been married before and having three children already, she is cautious to take things slow this time, but we can hope to see them get hitched this year.

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank

Olly Murs proposed to long-term bodybuilder girlfriend Amelia Tank in June of last year. He recently revealed on The Graham Norton Show that they plan to tie the knot a year later in June or July of this year. Murs admitted that he had originally planned to keep the engagement private but shared a video of the moment to promote his new album, Marry Me.

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo

After announcing their engagement in winter 2021, Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo have let us have an insight into the wedding planning process with their hugely popular ‘Nearly Weds Podcast’. The Made in Chelsea pair have listeners in fits of laughter as they discuss the complications of planning a celebrity wedding and the secrets of their relationship – we can’t wait to see their Spanish nuptials in May 2023.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

After a bizarre engagement in January 2022, which involved drinking each other’s blood, the hot couple has not held back from showing how obsessed they are with each other.

Olivia Attwood and Bradley Dack

Love Island star Olivia Attwood got engaged to footballer boyfriend Bradley Dack back in 2019 and planned to tie the knot last year after postponing plans due to their busy schedules. Hopefully, Olivia will have a chance to walk down the aisle this year.

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope

Calvin Harris got down on one knee to ask the Radio 1 DJ to marry him after a five-month whirlwind romance in May of last year. The ring is estimated to be worth a whopping £1 million! Hope revealed to HELLO! that the relationship is "just for us" and they intend to have an intimate and private wedding. Hopefully, they’ll post a couple of pictures!

Ambar Driscoll and Caspar Lee

YouTuber Caspar Lee proposed to Ambar Driscoll over the holidays, and it could not have been cuter. He hid the ring in a rewritten harry potter book that told the story of how they got together. Ambar was originally a huge fan of Caspar’s videos before they got together in 2018.

Maeva D’Ascanio and James Taylor

Made in Chelsea stars James and Maeva got engaged weeks after he turned down her proposal in an embarrassing moment on the show last May. They now seem to be back on course and have since welcomed their first child, Beau, in November.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles said "The Easiest Yes" to American football star Jonathan Owens in February 2022 after two years together. They met through the celebrity dating app Raya and haven’t looked back since.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

Netflix star Lana Condor has forgotten about all the boys she’s loved before and is engaged to marry Anthony De La Torre. The couple has been together since 2015 after De La Torre approached her at an event, looking to make friends. They have confirmed that they will exchange vows in Spring 2023.

