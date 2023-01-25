Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough looks ethereal in moving wedding photos

Riley Keough, 33, will likely be leaning on her husband Ben Smith-Petersen for emotional support following the death of her mother Lisa Marie Presley on 12 January, especially since they are settling into life as new parents.

The couple – who confirmed they had welcomed a baby daughter in January – met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road and went on to get married in an intimate candlelit ceremony in 2015. They said 'I do' in front of Kristen Stewart, Dakota Johnson, and Riley's late brother Benjamin, who died from suicide in July 2020.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter Riley has shared a series of moving wedding pictures to pay tribute to his memory over the years. To mark the anniversary of his death in 2022, she posted a stunning photo of herself wearing her Delphine Manivet boho lace wedding dress as she posed next to her dapper brother, who wore a black tux and bow tie for the occasion.

"Not an hour goes by where I don’t think of you and miss you. It’s been two years today since you left and I still can’t believe you’re not here. You are so loved my Ben Ben," Riley wrote.

The Runaways star shared wedding photos with her late brother

She shared another snap of the siblings cuddling against the backdrop of a lake on her special day in 2020, which showed off her gown's backless design, buttoned back and sheer sleeves.

The Runaways star Riley and Australian stuntman Ben tied the knot at the 157-acre Calistoga Ranch in California's Napa Valley, and they shared their wedding photos exclusively with HELLO! magazine.

Benjamin passed away in 2020, five years after Riley's wedding

After she posed for photos in the forest with her new husband, Riley told us she deliberately chose an understated wedding dress. "I wanted the dress to be simple and long-sleeved and made of lace. Delphine made exactly what I wanted. I'm not very flashy, I wanted it to be simple," said Riley, who was previously engaged to actor Alex Pettyfer in 2012.

Teamed with her hair in loose effortless curls and dewy natural makeup, Riley's bridal look left her husband emotional.

Riley and Ben tied the knot at Calistoga Ranch following a Nepal ceremony

"We decided to see each other just before the ceremony so we could have a private moment," Ben said. "Then, when I saw her walk in - for some reason that was the hardest time for me not to cry."

She later admitted to Vogue that, after a whirlwind romance, the couple actually got married in Nepal weeks before their main wedding, which she described as "intimate and really special."

Riley explained: "Technically, our first wedding was in Nepal, because we were there building a school a couple of weeks before we got married. The families knew we were getting married and they said, 'Let us throw you a Hindu wedding.'

"It was so beautiful and, in some ways, that wedding was a little more intimate and really special. That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding I was a little nervous, I wasn’t as present. But it was still equally as amazing."

