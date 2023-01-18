Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire is a blonde bombshell in slinky wedding dress The actress wed her second husband in 2001

Sarah Lancashire's Happy Valley character Sergeant Catherine Cawood may be at home in police uniform, but off-screen, the actress has no problem embracing more feminine fashion – just take her wedding photos for proof.

The TV star – who was previously married to music lecturer Gary Hargreaves from 1985 to 1995 – met her second husband, TV producer and executive Peter Salmon, on the set of Coronation Street. The couple went on to get engaged in New York in 2001 and exchanged vows just months later at historic country home and hotel, Langar Hall in Nottinghamshire, which offers small informal weddings for up to 50 guests.

Photos show Sarah looking gorgeous in a slinky slip dress with spaghetti straps, a scoop neckline and a figure-skimming silhouette, which she teamed with drop pearl earrings, a layered bracelet and a floral headband made of fresh white flowers. The bride wore her blonde hair in a chic updo with her fringe framing her face, while Peter – who is father to three sons from his previous marriage to Penny Watt – looked smart in a black suit with a blue silk tie.

Despite celebrating their 21st wedding anniversary in 2022, Sarah has kept her marriage private. "I don't even like talking about my relationship with Peter. I guard it because it is very precious. It is not a piece of drama. It is real life, my normal life. And I value my normality," she told The Telegraph.

Sarah married her second husband at Langar Hall in 2001

She also admitted that her former marriage with Gary, which took place when she was just 18, should never have happened. "I got married only because I was pregnant. Simple as that. I am a very traditional girl and was horrified at the thought of having a child out of wedlock. I didn't want a child of mine to be different or have fingers pointed at them," said Sarah, who shares children Thomas and Matthew with Gary.

The couple have a blended family

"My marriage lasted for 10 years, which was 10 years longer than it should have done. It was tough. But leaving my husband was really lovely. It was my renaissance. A very cleansing experience."

On her decision to get married again, she said she wanted to be "spiritually owned" and "belong to somebody."

