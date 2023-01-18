Lisa Marie Presley's four divorces: Why she split from Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage & more Elvis Presley's daughter has been married four times

Lisa Marie Presley's fans were devastated to hear that she had passed away aged 54 on 12 January 2023.

Her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the news to People, adding she was the "most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known." Throughout her life, Elvis Presley's daughter had a number of high-profile marriages and divorces, during which time she welcomed her daughter Riley, her late son Benjamin, and twins Harper and Finley.

She was married to Danny Keough from 1988 to 1994, followed by Michael Jackson from 1994 to 1996, Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004, and finally, Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2021.

As we reflect on her life, take a look inside Lisa's four marriages and why they ultimately broke down…

Danny Keough

Lisa, then 20, married her first husband, 23-year-old musician Danny Keough, in October 1988 following a three-year relationship. They went on to welcome Danielle Riley Keough in 1989 and Benjamin Keough in 1992, but the latter sadly died from suicide in 2020.

Not only did Danny have the approval of Lisa's mother, who described him as "a great guy", but he also remained close to Lisa following their divorce in May 1994 – and even acted as the best man at her wedding to her fourth husband Michael!

Eleven years after their split, Lisa described their relationship as "like brother and sister" and added: "Ultimately this is a good message to send out to people: You don't have to put your [expletive] on your kids even if you are not together. You can still be civilized. I knew at the age that I had the kids with him that Danny was someone I could be connected with for the rest of my life. I knew he would be a good father."

Michael Jackson

The same month that her divorce from Danny was finalised, Lisa moved on with Michael Jackson. The couple met at a Jackson Five concert in Las Vegas in the 1970s when Lisa was just seven and Michael was 17, but their friendship didn't develop until years later.

Thriller hitmaker Michael reportedly proposed to Lisa over the phone in 1993 and they eloped to the Dominican Republic in May 1994.

"My married name is Mrs. Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago," she said in a statement at the time. "I am very much in love with Michael. I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family."

However, their marriage ended just two years later, with Lisa citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason she filed for divorce in 1996.

The singer made a rare comment about their relationship to Diane Sawyer: "When he wants to lock into you, when he wants to intrigue you or capture you, or you know, whatever he wants to do with you, he can do it." She added she thought: "'You poor, sweet, misunderstood man, I’m going to save you.'… I fell in love with him."

Michael passed away in 2009, but John Branca and John McClain of Michael's estate issued a statement following Lisa's death which read: "Michael cherished the special bond they enjoyed, as apparent in the official video for 'You Are Not Alone,' and was comforted by Lisa Marie's generous love, concern and care during their times together.

"Bringing these two special people together was a memorable moment resulting in a union full of genuine affection and care for each other. Our deepest sympathies remain with Lisa's family."

Nicolas Cage

One month after ending her brief engagement with John Oszajca, Lisa went public with her relationship with actor Nicolas Cage.

The former couple first crossed paths in 2000 at Johnny Ramone's birthday party and, despite splitting temporarily in February 2002, the pair got married in Hawaii in 2002, which marked the 25th anniversary of her father Elvis' death.

The marriage lasted just four months before Lisa and Nicolas divorced, with a statement from Lisa's publicist stating: "I'm sad about this, but we shouldn't have been married in the first place."

Nicolas, meanwhile, maintained he "loved her", and said he was "heartbroken" following his late wife's death. He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken."

Michael Lockwood

Lisa and music producer Michael Lockwood dated for three years before jetting to Japan with their children for a wedding ceremony in January 2006.

"I think it's probably hard to be married to me," then-pregnant Lisa told Marie Claire in 2009, explaining: "Because [expletive] happens to me that doesn't happen to your average girl. You have to keep your eyes open."

Michael sweetly disagreed: "I had been through so many awful relationships before Lisa. I was very cynical. When I met her, I told her I didn't believe in love…She gave me faith."

Lisa with her daughters Harper, Riley and Finley

After a ten-year marriage, Lisa filed for divorce which saw the couple get involved in a custody battle over their twins Harper and Finley. Despite temporarily losing custody of her kids, who were being looked after by Priscilla, their divorce was finalized in May 2021 and Lisa had 60 per cent custody at the time of her death.

Michael's lawyer Joe Yanny said: "Michael's world has been turned on its ear, he is with both of his daughters now."

