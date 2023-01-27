Princess sparkles in embellished gown for first royal wedding of 2023 Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei's daughter had a week-long wedding

We may only be a few weeks into 2023, but we have already been treated to our first royal wedding photos – and they are just as glamorous as you'd expect.

Princess Azemah of Brunei, 38, married her first cousin Prince Bahar ibni Jefri Bolkiah in a week-long celebration that began with the Royal Powdering Ceremony on 11 January followed by a ceremony at the Omar Ali Saifuddien Mosque and a reception at the bride's father Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah's residence.

This gave the Princess plenty of bridal outfit opportunities, but her main sparkly gown is certainly the most memorable. For her ceremony, the bride looked stunning in a long-sleeved mermaid gown covered head-to-toe with intricate embellishments, including sequins dotted across the ivory fabric and gemstones lining the sleeves.

She added a matching sparkly headpiece, a diamond tiara, a floor-length veil and a pop of colour with a red lip, while her husband wore a coordinating white military uniform.

Azemah's brother Prince Abdul Mateen sweetly shared a series of wedding photos on his Instagram alongside the caption: "So happy for my dearest big sister and BJB."

However, the royal did an outfit change for the evening, opting for a darker grey – but equally sparkly – belted gown which she reportedly paired with a heart tiara borrowed from her stepmother, Queen Saleha.

Azemah and her husband had another twinning moment at the Royal Powdering Ceremony, where they were both pictured wearing bright pink and gold outfits.

Want to see more royal weddings? 2023 is set to be a busy year, as Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg will marry Nicolas Bagory in April, followed by Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan who will wed Rajwa Khalid Alseif in June, and Princess Märtha Louise who has not yet set a date with her fiancé, shaman Durek Verrett.

Plus, Prince Ludwig of Bavaria is expected to host a wedding with Oxford criminology student Sophie-Alexandra Evekink.

