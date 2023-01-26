Heston Blumenthal's marriage with Stephanie: From island wedding to secret split The celebrity chef had a wedding celebration in the Maldives in 2018

Heston Blumenthal, 56, has reportedly split from his wife Stephanie Gouveia, 35, whom he married in 2018.

The former couple – who had a 21-year age gap – welcomed a baby before hosting an intimate wedding in the Maldives, which some have since said was never legal. Here's everything you need to know about the celebrity chef's relationship with Stephanie…

WATCH: Heston may have kept his nuptials very private, but HELLO! got the inside scoop on other stunning celebrity weddings...

Loading the player...

When did Heston Blumenthal and Stephanie Gouveia get married?

Heston and French estate agent Stephanie are thought to have begun dating in April 2017, and they got married the following year in a spur-of-the-moment wedding on the luxury island Soneva Fushi in the Maldives, according to The Sun.

Now rumours have emerged about their separation, it has been claimed that the ceremony was never made legal.

Was Heston Blumenthal and Stephanie Gouveia's marriage legal?

The celebrity chef and the estate agent are thought to have married in 2018

While many celebrities choose to have a legal ceremony close to home followed by a destination wedding, it sounds as though Heston and Stephanie did not go through the necessary steps to make their union official.

A spokesman for Stephanie told the MailOnline: "Marriage should be recognised by legal authorities. This wasn't. What happened does not constitute a marriage in a legally binding sense."

Why did Heston Blumenthal and Stephanie Gouveia split?

Neither of them has yet spoken about their split, which reportedly happened some time ago. However, if their marriage was not legal, then the couple will not need to go through an official divorce.

Does Heston Blumenthal have children?

Heston shares three children with his ex Zanna and one child with Stephanie

Heston and Stephanie welcomed a baby together in 2018, but they have kept details and photos of their child very private. His representative confirmed the news to the Daily Mail: "I can confirm Heston and Stephanie have had a child at the end of last year, but we won't be giving any further information."

Heston is also a father to three other children: Zack, 30, Jessie, 28, and Joy, 26, with his ex-wife Zanna.

Who is Heston Blumenthal's ex-wife?

Heston's reported marriage to Stephanie would be his second one, following his relationship with his first wife Zanna. They got married in 1989 when Heston was just 23, but they ended their marriage in 2011 and got divorced in 2017.

Heston made a rare comment about his first marriage during an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, admitting he was "very young" at the time. "I look back at my marriage to my first wife, Zanna, and [I] don't remember thinking about whether I wanted to get married or not," The Fat Duck restaurant owner said, adding: "I was very young and there's a blank now."

However, he also praised Zanna for the success of his restaurant, saying: "She has been the one doing the sacrificing in order to support what I wanted to do."

He then had a five-year relationship with American cookery writer and actress Suzanne Pirret, before going public with his relationship with Stephanie.

READ MORE: Why Kevin Clifton split with three ex-wives before Stacey Dooley romance

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.