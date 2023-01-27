Pregnant Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez hint they've secretly married ahead of second baby

Gemma Atkinson has been open about her desire to have a "chilled" wedding with Gorka Marquez at a registry office, but fans are now speculating that that may have already happened.

The Hollyoaks actress and the Strictly Come Dancing professional – who are expecting their second child – announced their engagement on Valentine's Day in 2021. After months of waiting to hear their wedding plans, their followers were left wondering if they have chosen to delay their nuptials until after they have welcomed their baby boy.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares pregnancy-approved workout routine after announcing she is expecting a baby boy

Loading the player...

However, Gemma shared a video of their new kitchen at their Manchester home on her Instagram Stories, and as she gushed about the handiwork of her latest builders, she shared a peek at an open shelf with a selection of mugs lined up. On two of them were the words 'Mr' and 'Mrs', which may be a nod to the fact that the couple have secretly tied the knot.

They have made no public comments to confirm this – in fact, Gemma even recently joked about why she hadn't already walked down the aisle during a chat with her radio co-star Mike Toolan.

SHOP: 14 white hen party dresses for the bride to wow in

Gemma's kitchen photo shared a peek at the couple's 'Mr' and 'Mrs' mugs

On the subject of the most common day for divorces in the UK, which falls in the first week of January, Gemma said: "The thing I always say about this day, if it's the busiest day for divorce, is the best thing to do, just don't get married." A confused Mike replied: "But you're engaged?"

"Yeah, but there's a reason you haven't had an invite," she laughed, adding: "If I don't marry him he can't divorce me. He can leave me but he isn't taking anything because there's nothing legal. Off you pop sunshine, on to the next one."

The couple haven't revealed their wedding plans after getting engaged on Valentine's Day

Jokes aside, it sounds as though Gemma and Gorka will be celebrating properly with their friends and family – including their daughter Mia and their baby son – with a "big party" in the future.

"We have spoken about getting married a few times, talking about what we want to do," she explained to HELLO!. "Half the time we say should just go to the registry office and do it there, and then it's done, then have a big party. I think that will be the route we will go down."

FIND OUT: Strictly's Artem Chigvintsev and wife Nikki's stomach-churning wedding mishap with son

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.