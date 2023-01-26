Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate's forgotten faux pas at royal wedding The royals had the same fashion sense at Laura Lopes's wedding

Both Queen Consort Camilla and the Princess of Wales are no strangers to a royal wedding, but there was one occasion when their choice of wedding guest dresses were a little too similar.

After King Charles' wife visited St Cyriac's Church on Wednesday, where she was presented with a throwback photo from her daughter Laura Lopes' wedding in May 2006, we spotted the royals coordinating in classic coat dresses.

The snap showed Camilla wearing a white dress layered underneath a pale green pleated coat that fell to her knees while a matching headpiece was positioned to the right side of her blonde hair, which she swept into its classic bouncy blowdry.

Although Princess Kate was hidden behind other wedding guests, unearthed snaps show she was well-versed in royal protocol when it came to wedding fashion, despite having only dated Prince William for a couple of years at the time.

The Queen Consort chose a pale green coat dress with a bold fascinator and bow heels

Kate similarly chose a muted colourway with her lacy cream knee-length coat dress, which she teamed with a feathered headpiece that bore striking similarities to her future stepmother-in-law. Plus, she wore her dark hair in an effortless blow-dry and accessorised her outfit with a small clutch and coordinating heels with bows – just like Camilla.

They were not the only royals to attend Laura's nuptials with Harry Lopes in Lacock, which saw the bride wear a gown from the same wedding dress designer chosen by her mother in 2005, Anna Valentine. Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured in coordinating suits with blue shirts and red ties, and King Charles stood out in his pale grey three-piece suit.

The Princess of Wales was pictured in a cream coat dress with a feathered headpiece and similar footwear

This would not be the first time that members of the royal family have worn similar or even identical outfits. Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice have both been spotted wearing near-identical emerald green dresses from The Vampire's Wife, Meghan Markle twinned with Queen Letizia of Spanish in a red leather BOSS pencil skirt, and Princess Beatrice and the Countess of Wessex both own a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead pink and black dress.

