David Hasselhoff's glam daughter Taylor models low-cut wedding dress at 40-acre gardens

Taylor Hasselhoff ensured all eyes were on her when she married Madison Fiore, who she met on a dating app.

David Hasselhoff's daughter exchanged vows with her fiancé on 4 February at Ethereal Gardens, a gorgeous wedding venue set on 40 acres of gardens in California. While the surroundings were no doubt picturesque, who could forget her show-stopping wedding dress?

WATCH: See 9 more stunning celebrity weddings to inspire you

Loading the player...

As she joined her famous father to walk down the aisle, the bride looked striking in a pearl-encrusted gown by Pronovias. It featured a figure-hugging silhouette, a sheer plunging panel and a mermaid skirt, which she teamed with a floor-length veil and sparkling accessories by Neil Lane.

Meanwhile, David looked dapper in a black tux and a bow tie, and Madison coordinated with his bride in a white suit jacket.

The real estate agent revealed she got emotional with her father on her wedding day

Real estate agent Taylor described her big day as "spectacular" but admitted she did cry "hysterically" during a sweet father-daughter moment.

DISCOVER: NCIS stars' real-life partners revealed: Eric Christian Olsen, Vanessa Lachey, more

"I think the reason I started crying is when I saw my dad, because he was just such a big light in my life," she told People. "He's also just so supportive and so loving, and I know how much he cares about my well-being and my happiness."

Taylor and Madison got engaged in December 2021

Taylor continued: "Before I walked out, I had it all together and I felt fine until I saw him and I was like, 'Oh crap.' And I just started hysterically crying and I was like, 'Pull it together.' But it was just because he was so happy for me and his smile was so big and he was just like, 'You look so beautiful.'"

Taylor and Madison got engaged in December 2021 and announced the news to their followers by sharing photos of the romantic proposal. Madison had set up candles and red rose petals on a white blanket underneath a canopy of lanterns before dropping to one knee and presenting Taylor with a huge diamond.

NOW SEE: 15 casual wedding dresses for a low-key ceremony

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.