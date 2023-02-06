Our Yorkshire Farm's Amanda Owen rocks patterned bridal gown in rare wedding photo The TV stars split in 2022 following a 22-year marriage

Amanda Owen and Clive Owen spend a lot of time in the countryside, which is documented on their Channel 5 show Our Yorkshire Farm, but you may not know that the former couple actually chose to host their wedding in a rural location, too.

One resurfaced wedding photo from 20 years ago shows the Yorkshire Shepherdess, 48, and her 68-year-old husband – who announced their separation in 2022 – looking almost unrecognisable as they posed for a photo with a horse. Amanda ignored convention and chose a multi-coloured gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves, a corseted bodice covered with a red and blue pattern, and a full skirt that began at her hips.

WATCH: Love Amanda Owen's unconventional wedding dress? See more celebrity brides who took a risk...

Loading the player...

With her long blonde hair in a sleek straight style, she added a tiara and a traditional veil, as well as long satin gloves and a red necklace.

Owen's choice of wedding attire was more traditional, including a patterned waistcoat, black suit jacket and a cravat. The groom wore a single red rose on his lapel to match his burgundy accessories.

RELATED: Our Yorkshire Farm: see inside Amanda and Clive Owen's incredible farmhouse

How did Amanda and Clive Owen meet?

The couple met in 1995 when Amanda was 21 and Clive was 42, and Amanda was sent to Ravenseat Farm on a work errand. Despite their age gap, divorced father-of-two Clive admitted he was immediately "taken with her" when the shepherdess visited Ravenseat Farm, while she thought their relationship was more of a "slow burn."

Do Amanda and Clive Owen have children?

The couple have nine children together

Amanda and Clive share nine children: Raven, who is currently at university, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Annas, Clemmy, and Nancy.

Why did Amanda and Clive Owen split?

The couple spoke out about a "rocky patch" in their marriage in November 2021. They released a statement via PA which read: "With the TV show and the books we’ve always aimed to show the reality of life on the farm, and just like any marriage we have our stresses and strains, coupled with all the complexities of what we do on the farm and bringing up nine kids.

Amanda has a love for horses

"We’re a normal family and we’ve never said our marriage is perfect. Unfortunately, the constant intrusion into our lives from the media has amplified a rocky patch that we’re going through. We ask that the media respect our privacy as we work through this."

In June 2022, Amanda and Clive revealed they had split following 22 years of marriage. The pair wrote: "Clive and I are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family. Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children."

SHOP NOW: 33 best short wedding dresses for 2023 brides

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.