Little Miss Sunshine's Abigail Breslin's low-cut wedding dress has fans saying the same thing

Actress Abigail Breslin brightened up her followers' Monday morning by releasing the first photos from her wedding day with Ira Kunyansky.

The Little Miss Sunshine star and her partner, who began dating in 2017, tied the knot on 28 January – and you have to see Abigail's bridal outfit. Twirling around the dancefloor with her new husband, Abigail ensured all eyes were on her wedding dress from Simin Couture.

Complete with a low-cut neckline with embellished details on the bodice, off-the-shoulder lace straps, and a tulle cape, she was every inch the beautiful bride. Abigail finished off her look with her blonde hair styled into soft curls with the top section fastened back, while Ira looked dapper in a black tux and a bow tie.

"01.28.23 married my bestest friend. @richruski Dress by @simin_couture. More dress/hair/makeup details and photos to come," she teased in the comments section, and unsurprisingly, her fans rushed to share their thoughts on her outfit.

The actress shared first photos of her wedding day on Instagram

"You are a living angel omg. Congratulations!!" one sweetly remarked, while another wrote: "You look gorgeous in this classic dress!"

"Your dress is absolutely gorgeous!!! You look soooooo beautiful! Huge congrats," added a third.

Hours earlier, Abigail had announced the news she was married by sharing an image of her sparkling diamond engagement and wedding rings. "Ya girl got married y'all," she wrote in the caption.

Abigail announced she was married by showing off her wedding ring

Although the couple have kept the details of their wedding under wraps so far, the photos shared a peek inside their venue, which had romantic fairy lights and lanterns hanging over the dance floor and giant indoor sparklers.

Abigail and Ira got engaged in February 2022 and she announced the news by sharing a close-up photo of her hand in front of a brick fireplace, with her solitaire diamond and pave band on full display. In the caption, she wrote: "I was like, 'duh.' #engagedyall."

