Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo's ex shares inspirational message about breakup

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-partner and mother of his son Christopher 'Woolfie' Woolf, Dara Huang, has shared an inspirational message for her followers regarding relationship breakdowns.

The interior designer and founder of Design Haus Liberty began dating Princess Beatrice's husband back in 2015. They got engaged and welcomed Wolfie in 2016 before they decided to split in 2018, but they continue to co-parent their little boy. See him showing off his artistic talents in the video below...

While they have both remained silent on the subject of their relationship, Dara made a rare comment about her love life as she discussed the "downfalls" and "horrible things" that have happened to her.

"Every mishap, downfall, being fired, even like broken up with guys, every downfall in life was the universe's way of readjusting you to be where you're supposed to be," Dara said on The Ikonns podcast, before revealing she doesn't regret any of them as they have helped shape her into the successful entrepreneur she is today.

Dara discussed breakups and being fired in her candid podcast appearance

"And it hurts, I've cried, I felt ashamed, I couldn't tell my parents that were Asian and took me through Harvard that I was fired.

"There were so many things that happened in life that were not easy and just made me a much better person and put me where I'm meant to be today. I just thank God that these horrible horrible things happened or I wouldn't be where I am today."

The interior designer lives in Kensington with their son Wolfie

Her followers appreciated her honesty, with one writing: "Your message is inspiring!!!" while another commented: "Really needed to hear this today.. thank you." A third remarked: "Thank you for sharing this."

Dara previously confessed to Lifestyle Asia she felt "love at first sight" with Edoardo. "He was the father of my child, and he left as quickly as he came, so I would say unfortunately it’s not an instinct you can trust!" she said.

Following their split, the architect now lives in a stunning Kensington flat with their son, who splits his time between their parents.

Edoardo went on to marry Princess Beatrice on 17 July 2020 during the coronavirus lockdown, ten months after they announced their engagement. Responding to their engagement news, she told the Daily Mail: "I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families."

