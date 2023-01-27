Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's unexpected post-school activity

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have chosen not to show their one-year-old daughter Sienna to the world yet, but Edoardo's eldest son Christopher Woolf with ex-fiancée Dara Huang does get some airtime on Instagram.

On Thursday evening, interior designer Dara took to Instagram Stories to share the moment that designer Tom Dixon came around to their Kensington home, and the six-year-old took the opportunity to 'teach' him design skills.

"House guest surprise when @tomdixonstudio comes over unexpectedly. My 6 yr old is teaching him how to design on free."

Tom could be seen looking down intently at Wofie's tablet as he excitedly explained the drill while in his school uniform sat on a beige sofa in the lounge.

Wolfie enjoys designing when at home

It’s not the first time that we've seen Wolfie following in his mother and father's creative footsteps as previously on Dara's social media, her son's painting talents have been showcased.

Dara once branded him "Baby Picasso" when she shared videos of her son creating art.

The mum-of-one then asked her followers if they would be keen to buy art created by him for charity and over 80 per cent of respondents said yes, they would be interested in buying the six-year-old's art in the name of charity.

The mother-and-son duo live in Kensington

There has been one incident, however, when Wolfie's mother wasn't as impressed with her son's enthusiasm for art, and that's when he took white paint and accidentally painted the carpet inside of their London home during an expressive outburst.

Dara chooses to keep Wolfie's face hidden on her social media accounts, but his face has been show as he attended the late Queen's Jubilee celebrations and also stepped out alongside his stepmother Beatrice and father Edoardo for the Christmas Day service at Sandringham. We are excited to see more from the budding creative!

