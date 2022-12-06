Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is growing up fast in adorable new video The six-year-old is so sweet

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are yet to show their one-year-old daughter Sienna to the world, but Edoardo's eldest son Christopher Woolf with ex-fiancée Dara Huang does feature online.

On Monday, his architect and interior designer mother Dara took to Instagram to share a day in her life with her followers, and sweet 'Wolfie' got a cameo appearance.

WATCH: See Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie ready for school

The six-year-old looked ever so smart in his school uniform as he headed out the door of their Kensington residence ready for the day ahead. He was seen holding his mother's hand, while she was clutching his lunch bag for the day.

Dara's voice was played over the snippets of video, and she could be heard saying: "Wolfie had me up at 6:30 to find elf on the shelf."

Dara and her son Wolfie live in London together

Dara and her son celebrated Thanksgiving together at the end of November, attending a lavish dinner party in London for the occasion.

A super cute video, uploaded to Dara's 47,000 followers on Instagram, showed the six-year-old playing on a game at the dinner table and everyone enjoying an array of delicious food.

It's not been made known how Princess Beatrice's stepson will spend this Christmas, but we're sure he'll get to spend some festive time with his royal side of the family.

Beatrice and Edoardo are moving to the countryside

Beatrice and Edoardo are in the midst of relocating from London to the Cotswolds to raise their daughter in the countryside.

It has been reported that their £3million house has undergone renovations ahead of them moving in, and one of the major changes is having six-foot security gates installed in at their entranceway.

The beautiful farmhouse that Beatrice will be moving into is also said to have a swimming pool and tennis courts – two luxuries that they do not have at their current home in central London, St James's Palace.

