Princess Beatrice's stepson's mother shares stunning bridal shower photo

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-partner Dara Huang, who is mother to his son Wolfie, celebrated some exciting wedding news on Monday.

The architect took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap of her friend dressed in a gold sparkly midi dress and white satin heels, alongside the caption: "My best friend is getting married!!! Congratulations @arunasethpriv."

The photo was taken on her hen do at Annabel's in London, where a room had been kitted out with tables positioned in a semi-circle and topped with white linen, bespoke candles and bags filled with goodies for the guests.

The lavish decor included a giant crystal chandelier and ornate mirror – the perfect backdrop for the bridal shower photos.

It's not clear whether Dara was able to attend the event since she had been sharing snaps from Greece just the day before, but she was among the first to comment on her friend's post, writing: "So beautiful bunny bunny I love you bunny wife."

Dara celebrated her friend's hen party

Dara was previously engaged to Edoardo, and they welcomed their son Christopher, known as Wolfie, in 2016.

They split in 2018 but the former couple remain on good terms. "I take him to school a couple of mornings a week and finish in time to put him in bed three or four evenings," he said of his son in his September interview.

Edoardo is now married to Princess Beatrice after the couple secretly tied the knot during the coronavirus pandemic on Friday 17 July 2020.

Edoardo and Dara share son Wolfie, pictured above inside his mother's Kensington home

They held a socially distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, which was a very different celebration to what they had originally planned for their May nuptials.

Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen, paired with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was worn by the Queen on her wedding day.

The royal has taken on the role of stepmother to Edoardo's son, and they are pregnant with their first child together.

Beatrice and Edoardo are reportedly living together at St James's Palace while Dara and Wolfie have a stunning apartment in Kensington which she has shared glimpses of on social media.

