Princess Beatrice debuts name change during loved-up outing with husband Edoardo The royal got married in July 2020

Princess Beatrice has revealed she now goes by her married name after her latest appearance at Royal Ascot with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen's granddaughter, 33, was pictured cuddling up to her property developer beau, 38, at the racecourse in Berkshire wearing a chic Zimmermann white belted dress with puff sleeves and a pink floral print. She paired it with a statement fascinator featuring pink flowers and a personalised clutch bag from Misela emblazoned with the letters 'B.Y.', which stands for Beatrice York.

However, her Ascot name badge revealed her new name, 'HRH Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi', following her secret lockdown wedding with Edoardo on 17 July 2020. The same title was visible on the second day of Royal Ascot, in which the royal wore a white knee-length dress with a pleated skirt, teamed with a blue and white Anya Hindmarch bag and matching Aquazurra heels.

The couple exchanged vows at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, after being forced to postpone their wedding day, which was planned to take place in May. Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen, which was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin, with the addition of organza sleeves.

Beatrice was spotted wearing a name tag that read 'Princess Beatrice, Mrs Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi' on day two

The bride also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, on loan from Her Majesty, which the Queen wore on her own wedding day.

Following their wedding, the Duke of York's eldest daughter inherited titles from her husband's side of the family, becoming an Italian 'Contessa' or 'Nobile Donna' (noble woman).

Edoardo's father Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, 70, who descends from Italian aristocracy, told MailOnline prior to the wedding: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation. He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

The couple were pictured at Ascot on day one of Ascot

It was also reported that she would no longer be styled as Princess Beatrice of York, and be styled simply as HRH Princess Beatrice.

Marlene Koenig, expert on British and European royalty, previously told HELLO!: "It is a 'tradition' that began with Princess Alexandra of Kent in 1963, when she married the Hon. Angus Ogilvy, younger son of the Earl of Airlie. She dropped of Kent and became HRH Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Mrs. Angus Ogilvy after the wedding.

"When Angus was created a Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order in December 1988, Alexandra became styled as HRH Princess Alexandra, the Hon. Lady Ogilvy," she explained.

"Princess Eugenie is HRH Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank and I expect Beatrice to be styled as HRH Princess Beatrice, Mrs. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi," Marlene clarified.

