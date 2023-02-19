Exclusive: The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran reveals exciting wedding news - nearly 10 years after getting engaged The Dancing on Ice star plans to marry fiancée Nareesha McCaffrey this year

In an exclusive photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine, Siva Kaneswaran and his fiancée Nareesha McCaffrey have revealed that, after nearly 10 years of engagement, they are finally planning to marry this year.

"It feels very natural and right," said The Wanted star Siva, who is currently taking part in Dancing on Ice. He added: "After Covid, we said to ourselves: 'Whatever we want to do, let's take action towards doing it now'."

Opening up about their wedding plans, Nareesha, a luxury shoe designer turned crystal specialist, revealed: "We want a winter wedding… We just need to find the right venue before setting a date, hopefully for the end of this year."

Siva also revealed he hopes his bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George and Nathan Sykes will be involved in the wedding, which will be all the more poignant following the untimely death of their friend and bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away from a brain tumour in March 2022, days after the band finished their Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits Tour.

"After the tour, I thought I’d give them some time to, I guess, grieve. I’ve realised grieving takes a lot of space," Siva said, adding: "When that's passed a little bit, we’ll have a conversation on who's going to get involved in the wedding."

Siva and Nareesha – who met in 2008 at a catwalk show in Belfast and got engaged in November 2013 – also revealed their wedding will be an intimate affair.

"We wanted a big wedding when we first got engaged, but now we want something intimate and small; a real celebration of our love," said Nareesha, 38, adding: "The ceremony itself would be only close friends and family, then we’ll invite more people to the reception."

Of his experience on Dancing on Ice, Siva said: "I didn't ever think I could do a spin or jump backwards on the ice, so every week you learn something new about yourself. My confidence has gone way up."

Siva, 34, also spoke of his thoughts on winning the trophy: "I'm not going to lie: winning would be great, but I'm up against stiff competition."

Of their future family plans, Nareesha told HELLO!: "We'd like to have at least two [children], but if it doesn’t happen, we’re okay with that as well. We have a fun time just the two of us."

