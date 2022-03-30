The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33 after brain tumour battle He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and band mates

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33, it was announced on Wednesday. Tom's wife Kelsey posted a tribute to her husband to Instagram as she shared the tragic news.

Posting a black-and-white picture of her husband, she wrote: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

Kelsey continued: "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you."

Kelsey and Tom welcomed their daughter in 2019 and their son the following year. The singer was diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma in 2020, announcing the news that October.

His band also paid tribute to Tom on The Wanted's official Instagram page, writing: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his bandmates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts. Tom Parker 1988-2022."

Tom shared with fans that treatment had helped to reduce the tumour in January 2021 and that November said his condition was "stable". Just last week, Tom shared that he planned to write a book about his experience of cancer and being a father.

On Instagram, he wrote: "Hi, I’m Tom Parker, a lot of you know me as one fifth of The Wanted, but I am also a father, a husband, and a son, that’s battling brain cancer."

"My book, coming this July, is not about dying: It's a book about living. It's a book about finding hope in whatever situation you're dealt, and living your best life no matter what. It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds."