HELLO! Exclusive: The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran announces engagement to girlfriend Nareesha McCaffrey

HELLO! Exclusive: The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran announces his engagement to Nareesha McCaffrey in HELLO! magazine
The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaren is engaged to his girlfriend of six years Nareesha McCaffrey after asking her to marry him in a romantic proposal.
In their first ever shoot together the delighted singer exclusively tells HELLO! how after discovering shoe designer Nareesha was about to spring a surprise family birthday party for him, he stunned her by secretly turning the event into a surprise engagement party for her instead.
After enlisting the help of her close family, Siva got down on bended knee with a three carat diamond solitaire ring he'd had specially designed, and asked her to be his wife.
The exclusive interview with the couple in HELLO! magazine reveals all about the meticulous planning behind Siva's proposal, their dream wedding, plans for the future and Siva opens up about his emotional breakdown over his late father.
"I said to her I wanted a present I would always remember this year by… for you to be my wife," smitten Siva told HELLO!. "It was like a military operation to plan the proposal. I couldn’t even tell the other boys in the band in case they blew the surprise.
"I found out Nareesha was planning a surprise party on my birthday with her family so I thought perfect! I’d bought the ring months before I'd been trying to figure out the right time."
"I love her, I love every bit of her," he added.
"I'm still in shock," says a beaming Nareesha, who almost made Siva faint when she initially said no to his proposal, "I don't like surprises and he really surprised me, but I was so happy. I can't wait to start planning the wedding."
