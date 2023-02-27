Selena Gomez sparks reaction with princess-inspired wedding photos

Selena Gomez ended her break from social media by sharing a series of wedding photos with her close friend, and it has left quite an impression on her followers.

The Rare singer, 30, lay on a grey rug on a wooden floor to get some close-up photos of her friend Connar, who was dressed in a grey leopard print dressing gown, a bridal veil, a sparkly tiara and a white feather boa ahead of her wedding. Until we see photos of Selena's wedding guest outfit, we've taken a look back at 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings in the video below...

"@connarfranklin is getting married! So happy," Selena wrote next to photos, and tennis pro Serena Williams simply commented: "Cozyyyyyyy," while Nicola Peltz Beckham remarked: "Princess."

Meanwhile, Connar wrote: "I love u so much," and another fan penned the message: "This is how friends are supposed to treat each other. Uplift!"

Selena shared photos of her friend dressed in a bridal tiara and veil ahead of her wedding

This comes shortly after the Wizards of Waverly Place star turned her 30th birthday into a wedding for herself in Malibu, complete with red roses and a Barney the dinosaur cake.

In an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022, Selena admitted: "I thought I would be married by now, so I threw myself a wedding," and she celebrated the occasion with stars such as Olivia Rodrigo, Camila Cabello and Miley Cyrus.

The singer celebrated a solo wedding on her 30th birthday

The Only Murders in the Building actress said she thought her "world was over" when she wasn't married by her mid-20s.

"I grew up thinking I would be married at 25," she explained. "It wrecked me that I was nowhere near that—couldn’t be farther from it. It was so stupid, but I really thought my world was over."

She was pictured in a nude pink Versace gown with a strapless bodice, tulle overlay and sheer skirt adorned with embellished tassels. While she ditched the traditional bridal white gown for her solo wedding, Connar hinted she has opted for a more conventional outfit as she went bridal gown shopping with her mother.

"Mommy & daughter moment at @galialahav," she wrote as she shared some laughter and tears of joy with her mother.

