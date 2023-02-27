Why Prince William's marriage values are surprisingly similar to late mother Princess Diana's The Prince of Wales and Princess Diana are both Cancerians

For years, royal fans have been pointing out the similarities between Prince William and his late mother Princess Diana – not to mention his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – but they may also have the same approach to marriage.

Aside from their physical likeness, the Prince of Wales is also said to have inherited the People's Princess' loving and charitable nature which filters into his love life, and it could be down to his star sign.

WATCH: Prince William and Prince Harry being questioned about their thoughts on King Charles' wedding with Queen Consort Camilla

Loading the player...

Speaking to Spin Genie about the royals' relationships, celebrity physic Inbaal Honigman delved deeper into King Charles' marriage with Princess Diana, which lasted from 1981 until 1996. Inbaal noted that Charles is a Scorpio while both Diana and their eldest son Prince William are Cancerians.

"Scorpio is a water sign, ruled by emotions, and Cancer is a water sign as well. So these two are a pair who are very devoted to their families, to their emotions and their love lives. Water signs are dreamers, and when there are two of them in a relationship, they can dream big.

DISCOVER: Why 'stable' Zara and Mike Tindall are the most compatible royals

Princess Diana's personality, according to Inbaal, was "open" and "loving and family-minded"

"Scorpios like to have a secretive side to them, and Cancerians value openness, so this can be a point of disagreement for the royal pair," she explained.

William married Princess Kate, a Capricorn, in 2011, and while their relationship is undeniably unique, the Prince's personality traits are comparable to his mother's.

Prince William and his late mother are both Cancerians

Inbaal described Cancerians – and therefore both Diana and William – as "loving and family-minded" and added: "Cancer is a very romantic sign."

Looking back at some of the rare comments about their personalities, Charles described Diana as "jolly and amusing" during their first meeting, while Harry admitted Diana "smothered us with love." Meanwhile, William similarly said of his relationship: "We both have a very fun time together," and Finding Freedom claimed he is "involved in every aspect of raising his three children."

William and Kate are a perfect example of opposites attract

Although Inbaal noted the possible "disagreements" between Charles and Diana, she said that William and Kate's star signs are very compatible and they "are the perfect case of opposites attract."

The psychic concluded: "Both William and Catherine have their moon in Cancer. The moon rules emotions and dreams in a person’s chart, and Cancer is a very romantic sign. For both of them to share this placement, means that they have the same love language, and share their joy in nurturing one another, raising their family and supporting charitable endeavours.

"They also both have fiery ascendant signs. William’s rising sign is adventurous Sagittarius, and Catherine’s rising sign is powerful Leo, so they’d both have a spontaneous side to their personality, and will feel excited to make last-minute decisions and have lots of fun together."

SEE NEXT: 'Sensible' Prince Harry learns marriage tips from 'impulsive' wife Meghan

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.