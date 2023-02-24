Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga's relationship: From £500k engagement ring to real split reason The Chicago Fire star and the Bad Romance singer called off their engagement in 2016

Taylor Kinney may have fans hooked on his chemistry with his Chicago Fire co-star Miranda Rae Mayo, but his love life outside the show is not as public.

The actor is currently dating Ashley Cruger – and the couple remain very private about their relationship – but you may have also forgotten that he was previously engaged to Lady Gaga. If you're anything like us, you'll want to know everything about Taylor and Lady Gaga's romance, from how they met to how he proposed and exactly why they split. We're about to delve into it…

When did Taylor Kinney get engaged?

The A Star is Born star and The Vampire Diaries actor met in 2011 on the set of her music video for You and I and they started dating months later. Despite a brief split in 2012, the couple made gushing comments about one another before announcing their engagement.

"He is the right guy," Lady Gaga told radio DJ Howard Stern. "How do we know? It's this feeling." Meanwhile, Taylor told E! News in 2014: "I'm reserved, she's not. For whatever reason, it works. It works and that's that."

Taylor proposed on Valentine's Day 2015, telling Chicago Tribune magazine: "It was in Manhattan. It was snowing – it was beautiful." He presented the star with a beautiful ten-carat engagement ring from jeweller to the stars Lorraine Schwartz. Keep scrolling to find out the sentimental details…

What engagement ring did Taylor Kinney give to Lady Gaga?

Taylor proposed with a heart-shaped Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring

"He gave me his heart on Valentine's Day and I said YES!" she told fans on Instagram, holding up her hand to offer a close-up of the dazzling rock, which was reportedly estimated to be worth £500k.

As well as a breathtaking heart-shaped diamond, the band features a small heart sandwiched by the letters 'T' and 'S' to represent the message 'Taylor loves Stefani' – Lady Gaga's real name.

She said: "My favorite part of my engagement ring, Taylor and Lorraine designed 'T [hearts] S' in white diamonds on the band. He always called me by my birth name. Since our very first date. I'm such a happy bride-to-be! I can't stop smiling!"

Why did Taylor Kinney and Lady Gaga split?

The actor and the singer announced their split in 2016

The couple split before walking down the aisle in July 2016. Lady Gaga released a statement that read: "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples, we have ups and downs and we have been taking a break.

"We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared. Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."

She made a rare comment about their split in her documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two, stating: "Me and Taylor are fighting, so that sucks. My threshold for [expletive] with men is just — I don’t have one anymore. In relationships, you have to move together."

Lady Gaga hinted that her role in A Star Is Born impacted their relationship

She later hinted that her role in A Star Is Born alongside Bradley Cooper also impacted their relationship. "My love life has just imploded. I sold 10 million [records] and lost Matt. I sold 30 million and lost Luke. I did a movie and lose Taylor. It’s like a turnover. This is the third time I’ve had my heart broken like this."

Who is Taylor Kinney dating now?

Taylor went public with his girlfriend Ashley Cruger by sharing snaps of her on Instagram before the couple made their first public appearance together in April 2022 while attending Operation Smile's 2022 Park City Ski Challenge in Utah.

