Call the Midwife: Why did Helen George divorce from first husband Oliver Boot? Call the Midwife star Helen George and ex-husband Oliver Boot were married from 2011 to 2015

Call the Midwife is preparing for a big wedding as Nurse Trixie, played by Helen George, is set to marry fiancé Matthew.

In real life, the actress is in a happy relationship with her former co-star Jack Ashton, but beforehand she was wed to fellow actor Oliver Boot. Sadly, the couple's relationship came to an end in 2015, just as the star was preparing for her stint on Strictly Come Dancing, in which she finished in sixth place.

WATCH: Helen George address fan complaints over Call the Midwife absence

Loading the player...

So, as Nurse Trixie prepares to walk down the aisle, look back at Helen's first marriage…

Helen and Oliver reportedly met on the set of Hotel Babylon, with the actress appearing in one episode of the long-running show back in 2008.

WOW: Helen George turns up the heat in slinky little black dress

Although their marriage came to an end in 2015, a spokesperson for the couple confirmed they had "split months" before Helen's Strictly appearance, refuting allegations about the show's infamous 'curse'.

Neither Helen nor Oliver have publicly spoken about the reasons behind their reasons for divorcing, but speaking about the process, the actress called it "awful".

"Going through a divorce is awful," she explained. "I'd been asked to do Strictly and, strange as it sounds, I thought it would be like a sort of therapy after my divorce.

Helen's character is set for marital bliss

"I'd spoken to quite a few people who said how it really helped them through difficult times."

She added: "You are focused on this one thing, it's an emotional journey. I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff."

LOOK: Helen George looks unrecognisable in dazzling behind-the-scenes photo you don't want to miss

PHOTOS: Helen George sizzles in daring new look for fun night out

Helen has since found happiness with Call The Midwife co-star Jack, and together, the pair have welcomed two daughters together, Wren and Lark.

Although the mum-of-two does keep her young daughters out of the spotlight, she has frequently delighted fans with photos of the young girls growing up, and we have a collection of some of the best photos here.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.