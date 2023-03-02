6 Doctor Who stars' otherworldly weddings: David Tennant, Karen Gilligan and more Ingrid Oliver and Anita Dobson have also shared details about their marriages

The cast of Doctor Who have had some gorgeous weddings over the years – just take former Time Lord David Tennant's rare photos with his wife Georgia and Ingrid Oliver's country home nuptials with Richard Osman for proof.

Following the news that filming for Block Three of series 14 began on 1 March, we're looking into the current and former stars' love lives, including Anita Dobson discussing being "the scarlet woman" and Billie Piper's divorce…

David Tennant

Georgia Tennant, 38, met her husband David Tennant, 51, on the set of the time travel drama three years prior to their wedding, and the actress admitted she "worked hard" to instigate their romance.

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast, the blonde beauty confessed: "I very much forced it into happening. "I was very much the driving force. Had I not worked quite so hard, it might not have happened."

The couple – who are parents to their kids Birdie, Olive, Wilfred and Doris, and her 18-year-old son Ty – quietly tied the knot on 30 December 2011, before celebrating with a star-studded New Year's Eve reception at London's Globe Theatre.

On their tenth wedding anniversary, Georgia shared a rare photo of "the happiest day" which showed her wearing a bridal tiara and white chiffon dress with a veil that flowed down the back of her shoulders next to David who wore a dapper in a black suit with a white shirt.

Ingrid Oliver

Ingrid Oliver first met her husband Richard Osman while filming an episode of BBC gameshow, House of Games – but the Pointless presenter admitted Sir Michael Pinchent actually helped set them up!

They announced their engagement in May 2022, and seven months later, they exchanged vows in the grand Yellow Drawing Room at Goodwood House, which is the seat of the Duke of Richmond.

One snap, taken by photographer Nicci Hudson of Adloree, showed Ingrid wearing a mermaid wedding dress with vintage puff sleeves, a low V-neck and a plunging sheer panel. Richard looked dapper in a royal blue three-piece suit, a black tie and a red boutonniere.

Karen Gilligan

Karen Gillan waited a year before she shared photos of her secret wedding to her partner Nick Kocher.

The Guardians of The Galaxy star and the American comedian are believed to have begun dating in 2020 and tied the knot at 19th-century Castle Toward in Scotland in May 2022. Karen looked breathtaking in an Oscar de la Renta strapless gown with a fitted, corseted bodice and a full skirt as she posed next to a carved wooden four-poster bed while her husband chose to wear a traditional Scottish suit.

Billie Piper

Billie Piper exchanged vows with Laurence Fox in 2007, just one year after meeting on the set of the theatre show Treats.

They had an intimate wedding at St Mary's Church in the village of Easebourne, West Sussex in front of just 50 of the couple's friends and family, including Billie's ex-husband Chris Evans – to whom she was married from 2001 to 2007 – and David Tennant who rocked a flamboyant purple suit.

However, the couple both admitted to lots of rows in their marriage, with the actress telling Psychologies magazine, "Being in love isn’t something that goes, 'Oh, this is it then.' It’s more dramatic. It can make you feel sick and then out of control and hyper.

"[The rows are] usually something really stupid, often born out of being exhausted." They filed for divorce in 2016 after welcoming sons Winston and Eugene.

Anita Dobson

Anita Dobson is set to join the Doctor Who cast, and she will likely be supported by her long-term husband Brian May.

Soap star Anita first met Queen star Brian at a movie premiere in Beverly Hills in 1986, while he was married to his first wife Christine Mullen. The couple got married in 2000 and they addressed the overlap between Brian's relationships on Loose Women in 2015.

"We've kind of been together since 1986 – a little bit off and on but then we got married and it’s been good," he said, while Anita added: "There was a slight overlap, [I'm a] scarlet woman, not that I'm proud of it."

The following year, Anita told The Mirror how they have maintained a happy marriage. "There’s no secret, it’s hard work. Even though Brian’s the love of my life and he’s absolutely adorable, it’s not easy and we have to work at it," she said.

Jodie Whittaker

After meeting American actor and writer Christian Contreras at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, Jodie Whittaker tied the knot in Arizona in December 2008.

The couple have kept details of their wedding private, but they have since welcomed two children, born in 2015 and 2022.

