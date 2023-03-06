Paris Hilton stuns in thigh-split bridesmaid dress for star-studded wedding The new mum looked strunning at Lele Pons' Miami wedding

Paris Hilton is used to being in the limelight, but she happily took a supporting role as a beautiful bridesmaid at her close friend's wedding on 5 March.

Venezuelan-American YouTuber Lele Pons – whose full name is Eleonora Pons Maronese – married Guaynaa in a stunning wedding ceremony at the Fairchild Tropical Botanical Garden in Miami. Photos show the bride posing inside with her bridesmaids on the stairs before she walked down the aisle to exchange vows underneath a flower arch.

Among her eight bridesmaids was Paris, who looked gorgeous in a teal silk gown with off-the-shoulder sleeves, a wrap-over bodice, and a thigh-high leg split at the front. The 42-year-old – who recently welcomed a baby boy via surrogate – wore her blonde hair in a glamorous curled ponytail and finished off her look with sparkly silver Aquazzura heels, while other bridal party members showed off their unique sense of style with similar strapless gowns and nude shoes.

The bride also pulled out all the stops for her big day, opting to wear several show-stopping bridal gowns – much like Paris did for her wedding with Carter Reum in November 2021.

Paris was one of eight stunning bridesmaids at Lele's wedding. Photo: Phraa

Lele began the day in a gorgeous haute couture wedding dress by Zuhair Murad with sheer embellished sleeves and a princess-style tulle skirt. She then changed into a lace dress by Julie Vino with a sheer racer neckline and a figure-hugging mermaid silhouette to make a stylish entrance to the dinner room.

Finally, Lele partied the night away in a satin halterneck dress by Pnina Tornai.

Paris wore a satin floor-length gown with sparkly heels. Photo: Phraa

By comparison, Paris opted for a whopping seven dresses for her wedding celebrations with Carter at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate on 11 November 2021, nine months after she got engaged in February. Paris' dress was a spectacular custom Oscar de la Renta creation with lace applique and long sleeves.

Lele wore three wedding dresses for her Miami nuptials. Photo: Emily Prada

Her other dresses over the weekend included a sparkling tulle Gahlia Lahav gown, a bejeweled Pamela Rowland frock, a short Oscar de la Renta dress, a hot pink Alice + Olivia sequin and mesh dress, and a dramatic Marchesa gown with an exaggerated train.

Paris' bridesmaids, who wore Alice + Olivia, included her sister Nicky Hilton, Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

