The Repair Shop's Jay Blades shares tropical wedding photo as he supports new wife The restoration expert married the fitness trainer in November 2022

It may have been four months since his wedding, but The Repair Shop star Jay Blades reminisced about his big day as he shared a supportive message to his wife Lisa-Marie (née Zbozen).

The restoration expert looked dapper in a black suit as he wrapped his arms around Lisa, whom he affectionately nicknames 'Tiny.' The bride looked gorgeous in an A-line wedding dress from Birmingham bridal store Romantic Dreams Bridal Boutique, complete with a sheer low V-neck, a fitted waist and thick straps.

WATCH: Exclusive footage from Jay Blades' Barbados wedding with Lisa Zbozen

Loading the player...

She held a yellow bouquet of flowers and wore her dark hair in a curled updo as she smiled in the latest Instagram photo, which Jay captioned: "Good morning all. Can’t wait to get home and Dance with Mrs Tiny Blades aka @thewkoutofficial."

To show his support for her career as a fitness trainer, Jay added a link to Lisa's workout page, which offers everything from cardio exercises to yoga.

The Repair Shop star shared a wedding photo as he hinted at his wife's career

His followers wrote in the comments section: "I would think that Mrs Tiny Blades is thinking exactly the same thing. Enjoy," and: "I'm sure Tiny will be just as keen for a dance with you also Jay x."

FIND OUT: Jay Blades' bride Lisa's dazzling wedding gift made by The Repair Shop star

Meanwhile, others complimented his wedding photo, which was taken against the backdrop of palm trees in Barbados. "Beautiful picture," remarked one, and a second added: "Gorgeous pic. Congratulations to you both."

Jay and Lisa got married in an intimate and unconventional ceremony in November 2022 with just 15 of their closest friends and family in attendance, which didn't include Lisa's ill father or Jay's three children.

The couple got married in an intimate Barbados ceremony in November 2022

Their big day, which they shared exclusively with HELLO!, took place in the garden of the five-bedroom beachfront Onyx villa, before they enjoyed a dinner at the restaurant Lone Star.

"We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well," Jay explained, while they also revealed that several of his Repair Shop co-stars would celebrate with them at a later date.

"The crew and all the experts sent us a beautiful video saying congratulations," Jay explained. "They will definitely be at our other party - they love to dance."

DISCOVER: BBC Breakfast's Sally Nugent accidentally reveals fairytale wedding dress

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.