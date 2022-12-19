The Repair Shop's Jay Blades wipes away tears in moving wedding video with striking bride The Repair Shop star chose an intimate Barbados wedding

Jay Blades took a break from the Christmas countdown to reminisce about his beautiful wedding with Lisa Zbozen, which took place at a beachfront villa in Barbados on 22 November.

The Repair Shop star, 52, took to Instagram to share his first-ever clip of their wedding ceremony, which saw him getting emotional as they exchanged vows. After slipping the wedding band – which was handmade by his co-star Master Goldsmith Richard Talman – onto Lisa's ring finger, Jay could be seen pulling a handkerchief out of his pocket and dabbing happy tears from his eyes.

WATCH: Exclusive footage of Jay Blades and Lisa Zbozen's romantic Barbados wedding

"Good morning all. For My Tiny aka @thewkoutofficial #shareyourlove," he simply captioned the Instagram post, and it was quickly met with an outpouring of love from his loyal followers.

"Thank you for sharing this very special moment," remarked one, and a second commented: "Joy, love and happiness captured right there." A third penned: "Aww that’s beautiful, it made me cry," while a fourth added: "Oh my goodness, even more tears …. You both are so beautiful. I wish you a lifetime of love and happiness …You both deserve so much love together."

Jay got emotional in a new wedding clip with his bride Lisa

Fitness trainer Lisa previously confessed to HELLO! that Jay rarely cries, but he "really got emotional" as they exchanged vows at the five-bedroom villa in front of around 15 guests – which didn't include Lisa's ill father and Jay's three children Zola, Dior and Levi.

"The thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows," he recalled. "It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that’s when it hit me. I was like: 'We’re really getting married now.' That’s the only time I really got emotional."

Lisa previously shared a peek at her sentimental gold wedding ring

The latest clip showed Jay looking dapper in a white shirt and black suit from Isabel Benenato, but he had surprisingly removed his trademark flat cap for the special moment. Meanwhile, it also shared a fresh look at Lisa's backless silk wedding dress from Romantic Dreams Bridal, which featured a decorative bow, a V-neck and a full skirt – an "oversized" style that Lisa said she hadn't planned on wearing.

The couple got married in Barbados in November

Lisa had originally wanted a slip dress, but she explained: "My friend said you’ll know instantly when you put the right dress on.

"When I tried this dress on, even though I thought it was way too oversized for our ceremony, I just thought: 'This is it. This is the one.'"

