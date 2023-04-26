Princess Beatrice’s never-before-seen bridal photo is truly beautiful

We’re not sure if Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress will ever leave our imaginations. Actually, we know for a fact that it won’t. The royal wed her husband, property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in July 2020 in a secret, socially-distanced ceremony hosted at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

The nuptials took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, with the kind permission of Her Majesty The Queen. Beatrice famously wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

The dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

We just so happened to stumble across a never-before-seen image from the royal’s modest yet beautiful wedding, and it’s utterly breathtaking. In the photograph taken by esteemed wedding photographer Benjamin Wheeler, the princess can be seen holding hands with her spouse under the shade of a tree in Royal Lodge.

Beatrice smiled as she gazed out of the picture, showcasing the exquisite silhouette of her sentimental dress and wispy veil. Edoardo stood beside his wife, sporting a traditional morning suit that was also slightly concealed by the swathe of shade.

© WPA Pool Princess Beatrice posing alongside her wedding dress as it goes on display at Windsor Castle

Posting the shot on social media, the photographer wrote: “Another frame from the beautiful wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice & Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple were married in a small private ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge.”He continued: “I was so incredibly honoured to photograph their wedding day, a certain milestone of my career. A huge thanks to Gillian Lawtie.”

Followers adored the rare image. “Love this photo, captures so much in one frame,” one wrote, while another added: “Beautiful.” A third noted: “Beautiful - love seeing her dress in this light,” and a fourth said: “Beautiful bride. Beautiful wedding. Beautiful picture.”

