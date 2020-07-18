Royal bride Princess Beatrice stuns in vintage gown borrowed from the Queen The 31-year-old wore an archive dress by Norman Hartnell

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress has been revealed in the first photos shared from her royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The royal bride wore a vintage gown designed by Norman Hartnell which was loaned to her from the Queen, a statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed. It's a very moving choice from Beatrice, since the designer made the Queen's own wedding dress and coronation dress, and also created Princess Margaret's wedding gown.

Princess Beatrice wore a stunning vintage dress on loan from the Queen. IMAGE: Benjamin Wheeler

The beautiful wedding dress was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It's encrusted with diamanté details and has a geometric checkered bodice, too. The statement also revealed that the gown was remodelled and fitted for Beatrice by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

Beatrice accessorised her wedding dress with the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, which was another sweet nod - as the Queen wore the tiara on her own royal wedding day. She wore her hair in a pretty half-up style and completed her elegant bridal look with soft, glowing makeup.

The Queen wore the Norman Hartnell gown to a state dinner in Rome in 1961

It was confirmed on Friday that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi had married in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of all Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor. The ceremony took place at 11am and was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and close family, who all adhered to government guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Norman Hartnell also designed the Queen's own wedding dress. IMAGE: Benjamin Wheeler

The ceremony was held almost two months after Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were originally due to marry, and took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor.

Sharing her predictions for Beatrice's wedding dress earlier this year, bridal designer Kate Halfpenny told HELLO! she imagined the bride wearing a "voluminous silhouette", adding: "I think it'll have a lace bodice with long lace sleeves and potentially a high collar in a nod to Princess Grace."

Kate also revealed the finishing touches she would add to Princess Beatrice's wedding dress, adding: "I'd also go for a dramatic veil with beautiful detailing. I'm a big fan of appliqué flowers on my veils so would love to see her in something like that."

