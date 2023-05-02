Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding anniversary photo leaves fans confused

Royal fans were treated to a new photo of Prince William and Princess Kate over the weekend to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The pair, who tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011, looked so in love as they cuddled up together for a photo while enjoying a bike ride in the countryside. But special relationship milestone aside, fans couldn't help but ask questions about the Instagram photo, shared on their official page.

"How can Kate ride with that big bag and not a backpack?" one follower asked, referring to the Princess' cross-body bag. Meanwhile, others also commented on the rest of the couple's laid-back outfits, which included a white broderie blouse, jeans and trainers for Kate, and a blue Ralph Lauren button-up shirt, jeans and sunglasses for William.

"It’s also the same outfits they wore in the Christmas and Mother’s Day photos," noted another follower, while a third safety-conscious fan penned: "Put some helmets on pls."

Kate and William wore the same attire in their 2022 Christmas card, which showed them walking alongside their three children, Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte all holding hands together for a country stroll.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate got married at Westminster Abbey in 2011

The couple have not revealed how they celebrated 12 years of marriage, but it's likely they enjoyed a low-key event at their home, Adelaide Cottage, with their three kids.

Perhaps they reminisced about their special day, which saw Kate walk down the aisle on her father Michael Middleton's arm in a flawless Alexander McQueen wedding dress complete with lace long sleeves, a V-neck and a full skirt.

WATCH: All the best moments from Prince William and Princess Kate's royal wedding

Her incredible gown was covered in handmade lace created by the Royal School of Needlework, and the youngest lace-maker on the team was 19 years old at the time.

William wore his red Irish Guards uniform to symbolise his highest military ranking, but Prince Harry has recently claimed in his book Spare that the groom had hoped to wear a different wedding outfit. The late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly insisted on the red attire, which left William "frustrated" and "gloomy."

WEDDINGS LATEST: Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg is an ethereal royal bride in dramatic wedding dress

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.