Is this why Prince William and Princess Kate chose meaningful wedding date?

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been married for 12 years

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a very special month, as they have marked 12 years of marriage in the same week as the King's coronation.

Prince William, 40, proposed to his long-term girlfriend, now 41, during a trip to Kenya with friends, with the couple announcing the happy news to the public in November 2010. Like most royals, they had a short engagement before tying the knot on 29 April 2011, but could there have been a special reason behind their wedding date?

Aside from hosting a spring wedding, which is popular among many brides for its warmer weather, the couple may have been inspired by other royals before them. Princess Irene of the Netherlands, 83, married the Duke of Parma exactly 47 years beforehand, while William's father King Charles, 74, also chose the same month for his second wedding.

© Getty Prince Charles and Queen Consort Camilla got married on 9 April 2005

The monarch's big day with Queen Consort Camilla took place on 9 April 2005 at Windsor Guildhall followed by a religious blessing at Windsor Castle, so William and Charles' anniversaries fall just weeks apart.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Princess Kate's wedding took place at Westminster Abbey with the bride arriving with her father Michael Middleton in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI. Featuring a nine-foot train, a corset bodice and padded hips, her royal wedding dress designed by Alexander McQueen was undoubtedly show-stopping – but it required a little help from her sister and bridesmaid Pippa Middleton.

William and Kate exchanged vows in front of the likes of the late Queen, Prince Philip, Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and more before heading to Buckingham Palace for their wedding reception. Kate changed into a strapless satin gown with a sweetheart neckline and a diamanté belt layered underneath a white bolero cardigan for the evening celebrations.

© Getty Prince William and Princess Kate exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011

The Prince and Princess are now parents to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. It's likely that they chose to mark their anniversary privately at their home, Adelaide Cottage, with their three kids.

