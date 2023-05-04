Wedding catering costs have sky-rocketed – how to stick to your budget

Choosing your wedding caterer can be one of the biggest and most important decisions you make – especially if you're a foodie.

Not only does food leave a lasting impression on your guests, but it will also take up a huge chunk of your money pot. Weddings are already expensive, but prices have skyrocketed in recent years amid the cost of living crisis, so HELLO!'s money-saving column with UK Alliance of Wedding Planners (UKAWP) has got the lowdown on how to stick to your budget from elite member Melanie Egan, Owner of Bellissimo.

Here's everything you need to know about how to choose your perfect wedding caterer, and how much you should expect to shell out per person…

Choosing your caterer

© Matt Austin Work out whether you want family style food or a plated meal

If you have a venue where you are tied to a particular caterer or you have to select from a shortlist, that might make your life slightly easier! However, you might have complete flexibility if you are having, for example, a marquee wedding on private land.

What style of food do you want? Have a clear idea of the kind of food you want to serve in terms of vibe and budget. You might find a more informal BBQ or family-style service might work out at a better cost than a formal three-course plated meal (although not always). Here are some options for you to consider:

Formal three-course meal served to guests at their tables. This would normally be one chosen menu for all guests, taking into account dietary requirements. You can usually offer your guests a choice e.g. a meat option and a vegetarian/vegan option. All meal choices will need to be confirmed around one or two months prior. Family-style service sees guests seated at formal tables but this time big bowls and plates of food are bought to the table for guests to plate themselves. Think a slow-cooked leg of lamb to carve along with a selection of side dishes. Perhaps the thought of restricting guests to one main dish worries you so a buffet or food station with a variety of options is more your style. If you are ultra low-key, a BBQ or food truck might be your choice. Whatever it is, be clear on what you are looking for and start comparing reputation, presentation and budget.

Be realistic with your budget

This is one of the biggest mistakes that couples make. Think about how much it costs you nowadays to visit your favourite local go-to restaurant for something similar to what you think you'll serve on your wedding day. Then remember that your wedding caterer (depending on your venue and the facilities) will effectively be bringing the whole restaurant to you!

© Tom & Lizzie Redman Some foods will cost more than others

That means equipment, mobile kitchen set-up, food, chefs, tableware and front-of-house service staff. When reviewing quotes check whether the above is included or shown as an additional extra, as you do not want to be hit with a surprise bill at the last minute.

Why have costs risen recently?

Food, flowers and labour are the three areas in the wedding world where the costs have shot up in the last few years. The truth is: Brexit, covid, the Ukraine War, the energy crisis and the financial situation in the UK have all had an impact on the cost to the supplier.

Expect to pay a whole lot more for your wedding food than you would have done a few years ago through a combination of situations out of the control of the caterer.

Good caterers are in short supply so book as early as you can.

What can I expect to pay?

© Matt Austin Food can cost around £75-100 per person

As you can imagine the price will vary depending on where in the UK you are based and the level of caterer you require. You wouldn’t expect the same price from your local café vs a Michelin-star restaurant and the same is true of your caterers.

I can only speak for Dorset and surrounding counties but you would expect to pay in the region of £75-100+ per person for a mid-range caterer with four canapes and a three-course sit-down plated wedding breakfast (including chefs, front-of-house staff, basic crockery and cutlery but not glassware or linens.)

This will vary depending on numbers, chosen dishes and location - a prime beef fillet is going to cost you more!

Advice on shortlisting

© Tom & Lizzie Redman Try and go to food tastings at public events

Most caterers on peak dates /months will have a minimum number they will cater for which is usually around 80-100. Try to shortlist three who suit your vibe, have your date available and fit your budget. Next steps:

Check online reviews on Google and Facebook. Follow their socials and get a feel for how their dishes look on actual wedding days rather than styled pictures. If they ever cater public events then you can visit and sample their food. Private event caterers will need a formal booking and deposit before offering a food tasting. Check you can get out of the contract and get your deposit back in the unlikely event you are not happy after the tasting. See how quickly they reply to your enquiry and supply you with sample menus or a quotation.

Once you have chosen your caterer, what should you expect?

You should expect to pay a deposit against the final balance to secure your caterer. A reasonable deposit would be around 20-30 per cent of the total expected contract value, but sometimes it is a fixed sum.

Your contract should allow you a certain amount of flexibility on guest numbers. You won't know how many guests you are going to have until around 1- 2 months beforehand and you may be subject to a minimum number.

Find out what your caterer's policy is regarding dietary requirements - will they supply all menu adjustments to suit dietary requirements and allergies without additional charge?

© Tom & Lizzie Redman Ask whether staff will serve your drinks at the reception or if it's an additional cost

Make sure you know who is responsible for kitchen equipment hire costs. Ask how many staff they are going to provide and that they will cover additional services without cost to you, for example, serving your drinks at the reception and ordering your tableware without putting a per cent cost on top.

Arrange your food tasting date ASAP, taking into account that the tasting season usually runs from October to March.

You should have good communication when you need it but remember your caterer will be busy on a Thursday/Friday prepping for weddings on the weekend. They will be out of the office a lot from April through to early October.

Above all, be clear on what your expectations are and really feel that you can trust the caterer you choose. The food is such a big part of your wedding so it's really important to get it right!

